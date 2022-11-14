The El Centro City Council has decided to resume its original role as the El Centro Regional Medical Center's Board of Trustees. According to the Council, the move is necessary to take the hospital through the challenges facing the municipal hospital. According to the City, the arrangement will enable the hospital to enter into a more secure financial position going forward. The Board of Trustees will continue to work with the UC San Diego Health Care Network to enhance the care that Imperial Valley residents have grown accustomed to. The City emphasized that the governance change is not intended to affect the medical or other staff and operations, instead, it is intended to ensure the hospital remains open and operational. The change in governance means the public trustees will be immediately replaced with the City Council. The medical staff and UCSD will retain their representation. The City Council said the action was prompted by third-party, objective confirmation of financial challenges resulting from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, including declining revenues. The City continues to work with the majority bondholder Preston Hollow Community Capital to meet the current challenges.

