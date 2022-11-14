Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Brawley Cattle Call Parade celebrates "Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams"
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Parade attracted a crowd that lined both sides of the 1.5 mile street parade route stretching from Western Avenue towards Palm Avenue on the east side of the city Saturday, November 12. About 100 marching participants drew cheers and applause from the audience.
kxoradio.com
17th Annual Honey Festival
The 17th Annual Honey Festival is Saturday. The event highlights the honey industry and Westmorland. Things start with a Pancake Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day with events including a Spelling Bee Challenge, Honey Tasting, Beekeeper of the Year Award, a Parade and Dance Performances as well as plenty of family fun. The theme, Bee a Leader, Bee Brave, Bee Kind and Bee Positive.
thedesertreview.com
Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo honors the King of the Cowboys
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo stands were filled almost to the brim on its third and last day of the season Sunday, November 13. For more than 40 years, an afternoon rodeo event followed the Saturday Cattle Call Parade, then, a second rodeo later in the evening at the Brawley Cattle Call Arena. The third rodeo took place the following Sunday afternoon.
kxoradio.com
Free Concert
The United States Air Force Band will perform in a free concert Tuesday. The U. S. Air Force Airmen of Distinction will appear at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Jimmie Cannon Theater on the campus of Southwest High School in El Centro. The concert is sponsored by Central Union High School District Bands.
kxoradio.com
Streetlight Upgrades
The Imperial Irrigation District has launched a Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program. According to the IID, this is a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vaper streetlights with upgraded energy efficient LED ones. During the pre-phase, IID will identify and replace 1,000 streetlight luminaries in the cities of Brawley, Calexico, El Centro and Imperial. Phase I, scheduled to begin in 2023, will replace 2,000 luminaries and complete all LED upgrades in the Imperial Valley. Phase II will begin in 2024 and replace lighting in the Coachella Valley. According to the IID, these upgrades can save from 55-70 per cent in energy over the high-pressure sodium vapor lights and also reduce maintenance costs.
kxoradio.com
A Tree for All
The Imperial Irrigation District is accepting reservations for the Tree for All program. Residential customers who are IID account holders can register for a free shade tree at the IID website. Customers can reserve a free tree to be planted at their home, located to maximize energy savings. The Tree for All program is one of many public benefits programs offered by the IID. Trees can reduce energy costs by up to 20 per cent and provide many other community benefits. More information is available at the IID website.
thedesertreview.com
IID launches Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program
thedesertreview.com
El Centro Library opens to serve local residents
EL CENTRO — Residents, library staff members, and elected officials celebrated the opening of its newest building—the El Centro Library— with food, gratitude, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and tours of the library Thursday, November 10. The El Centro Library occupies a total of 19,811 square feet of...
kxoradio.com
El Centro Library Is Open
kxoradio.com
Big Changes at ECRMC
Shortly after announcing that the El Centro City Council will now also be the Board of Trustees for El Centro Regional Medical Center, a new management team was named. Healthcare Management Partners, LLC ( HMP) has been retained to fill the positions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). HMP Managing Director Scott Phillips will serve as the new CEO and HMP Managing Director Derek Pierce will fill the currently vacant CFO position. El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva said, " We are excited to work with Health Care Management Partners and to have Mr. Phillips and Mr. Pierce as part of the leadership team at El Centro Regional Medical Center. They are both proven and results-oriented leaders in the healthcare industry and we are confident that this partnership will allow us to expertly navigate and lead through the challenges ECRMC and the broader healthcare industry now face to make our hospital more efficient and financially sustainable". The board acknowledged outgoing CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward for his years of service to the hospital.
kyma.com
Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
kxoradio.com
Work Planned For Orchard Road
(A portion of Orchard Road to be closed)...The County Public Works Department issued the announcement. Orchard Road from Fourth Street in Holtville to Interstate 8 will be closed from Tuesday November 15 to January 26. It will bve a 73 day closure from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. for road improvements. Vehicles can expect delays due to lane closures. Truck traffic should find an alternate route.
kxoradio.com
House Fire Sunday
(Quick response keeps fire from spreading)....The fire was reported at around 6 Sunday evening. Yuma Fire says the fire was reported at a house in the 600 block of South Main Street. Smoke was seen coming from the residence. Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen of the home. They were able to extinguish the fire, keeping it from spreading to the rest of the home. Two adults in the house were able to escape uninjured. Officials say the home did not have a working fire alarm. The fire was caused by unattended cooking. The residents were not able to reoccupy the home without repairs. They were able to stay with neighbors.
thedesertreview.com
No surprises in Imperial Valley's voting choices
IMPERIAL COUNTY — As the election department of Imperial County continues to count votes – vote by mail ballots are legal if postmarked by November 8 – the numbers are settling down giving us the likely winners by print deadline Monday. There were no surprises as the County voted along the lines of the whole state, ensuring a Democratic party line-up for all state offices and for state and federal representatives. All state judges have insurmountable leads for staying in office.
Person shot on third street in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said one person was shot Monday morning on Third Street near Avenue A. The post Person shot on third street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school
Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
kxoradio.com
The Count ContinuesThe
The count of ballots cast in the November 8, 2022 General Election continues. Imperial County Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale says that as of Wednesday, November 16, there are approximately 4,400 unprocessed ballots remain. The ballots are vote-by-mail and provisional ballots that still need to be counted. No more vote-by-mail ballots are being accepted.
Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond
The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
City Council Restructures Hospital Board
The El Centro City Council has decided to resume its original role as the El Centro Regional Medical Center's Board of Trustees. According to the Council, the move is necessary to take the hospital through the challenges facing the municipal hospital. According to the City, the arrangement will enable the hospital to enter into a more secure financial position going forward. The Board of Trustees will continue to work with the UC San Diego Health Care Network to enhance the care that Imperial Valley residents have grown accustomed to. The City emphasized that the governance change is not intended to affect the medical or other staff and operations, instead, it is intended to ensure the hospital remains open and operational. The change in governance means the public trustees will be immediately replaced with the City Council. The medical staff and UCSD will retain their representation. The City Council said the action was prompted by third-party, objective confirmation of financial challenges resulting from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, including declining revenues. The City continues to work with the majority bondholder Preston Hollow Community Capital to meet the current challenges.
kxoradio.com
National Take Back Day Numbers
(DEA satisfied with Take Back Day)...It was held nationwide in October. The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts the annual event with several law enforcement partners. At the October 2022 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day they collected more than 647,000 pounbds of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 collection sites, including one in Imperial County. Since 2010, they have collected nearly 17 million pounds of unneeded prescription drugs.
