WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temps
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers and flurries are flying across Kentucky as a weak system zips through the Ohio Valley. This continues to be part of a very cold and wintry pattern across the country. Those snow showers and flurries out there this afternoon can put down some hit...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Some snowflakes Wednesday, winterlike feel settles in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After an ugly weather day across the area, we’ll see another weak disturbance slide through the region Wednesday while bringing more chances for some flakes to fly. Tuesday night, areas of drizzle linger at times with cold temperatures in the low to mid-30s....
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Will Indiana See Snow on Christmas Weekend? Here’s What the Farmer’s Almanac Says
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? It sounds like you may want to keep the rain boots and winter coats handy. Now personally when it comes to snow, cold, and wintertime I'm not a big fan, but I am willing to admit that there is something extra special about snow on Christmas. Unfortunately, here in southern Indiana, there have only been a few Christmases that I can remember where they were actually snowy. In 2021 Christmas was actually the perfect Spring day outside and was super warm! But what is in the cards for 2022? Let's look to the trusty Farmer's Almanac!
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
WLWT 5
Kentucky's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year
You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year -- and 900 displays.
wdrb.com
Snow totals and pictures from across the area
A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
KFVS12
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season
Here is a list of the snow totals that we have received from Saturday's snowfall. We would love to get your reports as well!
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
wdrb.com
Downtown Jeffersonville's ice skating rink returns this Christmas season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now available for Jeff on Ice, the outdoor ice skating rink that will return on Nov. 26 at The Depot on Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $12 per session and include skate rentals. Each session is 50 minutes and starts at the top of each hour.
KSDK
Weather Alert Day: Tuesday morning brings snow
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day due to wet and slick roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri over to central Illinois. This includes Pike County, Missouri. Snow showers came down overnight and most areas have seen 2...
A drought is fueling wildfires across Kentucky
Dry fall leaves and a drought have contributed to an increased number of wildfires this fall fire season in Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Churchill Downs to install PET scan machine for veterinarians to monitor horses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is preparing to install a medical device that could alert veterinarians about horses' injuries before it happens. A positron emission tomography (PET) scan machine works in about five minutes. It can help veterinarians find any problems with a racehorse's legs to prevent injuries. Churchill...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Take a look inside Topgolf 3 days before its grand opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
