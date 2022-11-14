ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Car slams into house, ends up on roof

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A car ended up on the roof of a house after a crash in Wyoming County. That crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Route 307 in Tunkhannock Township, near Tunkhannock. One person was involved in the crash. Their condition is unknown. Officials say the cause...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after cigarette, oxygen spark fire

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man died after sustaining burns in a fire last week. Richard Grim, 57, was pronounced dead early Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the county coroner in a news release. Grim died of complications from burns covering 5% of...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman dead after fire in Pohatcong Twp.

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A 68-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Pohatcong Township, Warren County Sunday. The fire broke out at a home at the 400 block of Victory Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer. Rohna Labruzzo was found unresponsive in the home,...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man killed in crash during wintry weather on I-81

UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV hits hay bale, catches fire in Lower Milford

L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A bale of hay in the road caused a car fire in Lehigh County. An SUV hit the hay bale just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township, state police said. The car then turned onto Chestnut Hill Church Road, where...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log (11/16/2022)

A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TREMONT TOWNSHIP- This crash occurred on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, around 7:50am, on Tremont Road/Route 125 just north of the intersection with Camp Road. Troopers say while the driver of a GMC Savana was traveling on Route 125, a while...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car crashes, rolls into wooded area of Illick's Mill Park

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities in Bethlehem are investigating a crash that sent a car rolling into the woods. Police say the car left the road Sunday afternoon, near the 100 block of Illick's Mill Road. The car ended up on its side, near railroad tracks along Illick's Mill Park. There's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NewsRadio WILK

A study into an ATV park in Luzerne Co. underway

A feasibility study is now underway to create an off highway vehicle park in one part of Luzerne County. The Earth Conservancy held an opportunity for the public to see plans for turning some of their land between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua into a place where ATV's can legally and safely ride on trails. Plans would also include rock climbing areas, a gun range and camping. The first part of the feasibility study would be to determine who would operate the park, the state, a non profit or a private company.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Lights in the Parkway' turning back on for 26th year

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a holiday tradition that's more than a quarter-century old. Allentown's Lights in the Parkway is coming back for its 26th year. A City Council meeting back in September raised some questions about how the future of the event would look. But organizers say, fear not. If...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Palmerton house fire victim remembered by community

“She always told me, when you get to be my age, you’re gonna understand this and that. And she’s absolutely right. At 20, we know everything, right? But when I turned 40, I’m like, yeah, you were right about a lot of things. I wish I would have really believed you back then. But, she was always there for me, no matter what.”
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys home in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Wayne County early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at home along Maple Street in Lakeville. According to first responders, seven family members were inside the home when their dog started barking and alerted them something was wrong. Everyone made it out okay.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy