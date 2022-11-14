Be a VIP and watch Machine Gun Kelly, The 1975, MUSE, and more in style at Audacy Beach Festival

Get ready for good vibes, great weather, and an even better soundtrack this December 3 + 4, when you escape the cold and join us in sunny Fort Lauderdale, FL for Audacy Beach Festival 2022 featuring performances from MUSE , The 1975 , Machine Gun Kelly , and more of your favorite Alt artists!

This year, ABF 2022 will feature performances from MUSE , Jack White , Jimmy Eat World , Phoenix , and YUNGBLUD leading the bill on day one (12/3) -- and Machine Gun Kelly , The 1975 , The Used , and Dashboard Confessional on day two (12/4), as well as a ton of other Alt favorites to keep the party going each day.

Soak in the sun in style with our VIP and special VVIP options this year:

VIP passes will get you access to our bigger and better Audacy Beach VIP Oasis at the Main Stage - our newly designed and enhanced VIP-only area with a dedicated Front of Main Stage Viewing Area! Also included, a “Happy Hour” in the VIP Oasis with discounted drinks until 3PM; Separate VIP Entrance + Exit at South Side of Festival (near B Ocean Resort); Express Entrance Lanes at Main Entrance to festival; Free water refill stations in VIP Oasis; Exclusive Restrooms in VIP Oasis; Elevated VIP Food Vendors, only available in VIP Oasis; Craft Specialty Bar, offering Specialty cocktails exclusive to the VIP Oasis; Shaded Lounge in VIP Oasis. (Maximum 8 tickets per person.)

Additionally, this year we’ve added the super-cool VVIP option for an even more elevated VIP experience… literally! VVIP will get you 2 days of access to the VVIP Viewing Deck inside the VIP Oasis; 5 complimentary drinks per day, included with each VVIP Ticket (first come, first served limited seating); 2 days of access to the Audacy Beach VIP Oasis at the Main Stage - our newly designed and enhanced VIP-only area with a dedicated Front of Main Stage Viewing Area; Daily "Happy Hours" in the VIP Oasis with discounted drinks each day until 3PM; Separate VIP Entrance + Exit at South Side of Festival (near B Ocean Resort); Express Entrance Lanes at Main Entrance to festival; Free water refill stations in VIP Oasis; Exclusive Restrooms in VIP Oasis; Elevated VIP Food Vendors, only available in VIP Oasis; Craft Cocktail Bar, offering Specialty cocktails exclusive to the VIP Oasis; Shaded Lounge in VIP Oasis; and 2-day access to all the General Admission areas at both stages. (Maximum 4 tickets per person.)

Single-day tickets for both days are also on sale now. Get yours now before prices go up.

Take a look at the full ABF 2022 lineup below.

DAY 1 - Saturday, December 3:

MUSE

Jack White

Jimmy Eat World

Phoenix

YUNGBLUD

The Maine

BoyWithUke

The Struts

half*alive

Beach Weather

Talk

DAY 2 - Sunday, December 4:

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

The Used

Dashboard Confessional

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

Waterparks

GAYLE

Mayday Parade

Story of the Year

SUECO

Wheatus

Giovannie & The Hired Guns

I'm Listening , Audacy’s platform dedicated to highlighting conversations surrounding mental health, will come to life at Audacy Beach Festival, offering fans space to chill out and charge up during the festival.

$1 from every ticket sold will go toward charities, including REVERB , a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to empowering millions of individuals to take action toward a better future for people and the planet. Partnering with REVERB is part of Audacy's 1Thing Sustainability Initiative, promoting positive environmental practices and living.

Grab your tickets now to escape to the beach for two days filled with music from your favorite Alt artists on Fort Lauderdale Beach! Be sure to visit AudacyBeachFestival.com for further event info.

