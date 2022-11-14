ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift outdoes herself again in 'Bejeweled' dress for MTV EMAs

By Maia Kedem
 2 days ago

May this Midnights “Bejeweled” era never end! Once again, Taylor Swift delivered a duo of glimmering, glamorous looks, this time at the MTV EMAs in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Following her disco ball energy at this year’s VMAs with that Oscar de la Renta dress, Swift wore a David Koma design— sleek black bustier bodysuit with a bold caged skirt bejeweled with emerald gems surrounded by diamonds.

Swift finished off her look with black Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toe slingback sandals and a sleek bun. Swapping out her signature red lip for a peachy gloss, adding a sparkling green cat eye for some extra drama.

Photo credit Kate Green/Getty Images

Nominated for six awards, Taylor wound up taking home four for Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

Swift even opted for a second sparkly David Koma look partway through the show, trading her red carpet look for a bejeweled polo-style minidress.

Photo credit Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Can’t wait to see what other sparkly slays this era brings.

