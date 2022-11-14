ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Twenty Chart-Topping Hits That Reveal The History Of Pop Music

When Tom Breihan launched his Stereogum column in early 2018, “The Number Ones” — a space in which he has been writing about every #1 hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, in chronological order — he figured he’d post capsule-size reviews for each song. But there was so much more to uncover. The column has taken on a life of its own, sparking online debate and occasional death threats.
SFGate

Music Industry Moves: Nilsson’s Publishing Catalog Acquired by BMG

BMG has announced the acquisition of the rights to the songbook of legendary singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson, known for such hits as “One,” “Coconut,” “Jump Into the Fire,” “Gotta Get Up,” “Me and My Arrow” and many more. The deal includes Nilsson’s publishing catalog, as well as artist and writer revenue streams of his hit songs, which include hits he did not write such as Badfinger’s “Without You” and Fred Neill’s “Everybody’s Talkin’.” His song works also includes collaborations with John Lennon (“Mucho Mungo/Mt. Elga” and “Old Dirt Road”), Dr. John and Ringo Starr. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

