Read full article on original website
Related
Why The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ ‘Stunned’ David Crosby
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
Why Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Was Recorded Like The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’
Peter Tork compared one of The Monkees' songs from the 2010s to The Beatles' "Free as a Bird," which was The Beatles’ final top 10 hit in the United States.
John Lennon Bragged That The Beatles’ Song ‘Rain’ Pulled Off 1 Recording Trick Before Anyone Else
John Lennon once bragged that he got stoned pulled off one recording trick before other artists did.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
The Beatles’ Positioning on the ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover Is Eerily Symbolic
While The Beatles didn’t break up until after ‘Abbey Road,’ their positioning on the album cover contains hints of the future
John Lennon Never Forgot Ringo Starr’s Reaction to Yoko Ono, and it Was Pure Ringo
John Lennon never forgot Ringo Starr’s reaction to the start of his relationship with Yoko Ono, which was pure Ringo.
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
John Lennon Allegedly Insulted Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, and Paul McCartney in a Scathing Recording
John Lennon jabbed at three of his contemporaries in an audio diary. He said that all of them were 'company men.'
John Lennon Said The Beatles Were ‘More Intellectual’ Than the Bee Gees
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Wasn’t a Hit But Anne Murray’s Cover Was
Paul McCartney couldn't remember if John Lennon contributed to one song from The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul.' Anne Murray's cover of the song was a big hit.
Iggy Pop announces new album Every Loser
The Godfather of Punk has shared details of his 19th solo album, Every Loser
Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc
Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing. "When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way." So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls...
Ringo Starr and The Beatles Did Things Backward on 1 ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Song, and It’s Wonderful
Ringo Starr came up big with a unique drum sound and standout performance on one 'Sgt. Pepper's' song.
Why John Lennon Owned 10 Copies of Elvis Presley’s ‘Heartbreak Hotel’
John Lennon owned 10 copies of Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel." The song became a hit three times in the United Kingdom.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Twenty Chart-Topping Hits That Reveal The History Of Pop Music
When Tom Breihan launched his Stereogum column in early 2018, “The Number Ones” — a space in which he has been writing about every #1 hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, in chronological order — he figured he’d post capsule-size reviews for each song. But there was so much more to uncover. The column has taken on a life of its own, sparking online debate and occasional death threats.
SFGate
Music Industry Moves: Nilsson’s Publishing Catalog Acquired by BMG
BMG has announced the acquisition of the rights to the songbook of legendary singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson, known for such hits as “One,” “Coconut,” “Jump Into the Fire,” “Gotta Get Up,” “Me and My Arrow” and many more. The deal includes Nilsson’s publishing catalog, as well as artist and writer revenue streams of his hit songs, which include hits he did not write such as Badfinger’s “Without You” and Fred Neill’s “Everybody’s Talkin’.” His song works also includes collaborations with John Lennon (“Mucho Mungo/Mt. Elga” and “Old Dirt Road”), Dr. John and Ringo Starr. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
George Harrison Said The Beatles’ Producer, George Martin, Apologized for Pushing Him and His Songs Aside
George Harrison said The Beatles' producer, George Martin, apologized for treating him horribly in the 1960s. Martin constantly put George's songs down.
Additional 2022 American Music Awards Performers Named: P!nk, Stevie Wonder, and More
The 2022 American Music Awards are set to take place in just a few days, and its slate of performers grew with several performers being added to the roster. This includes hit singer P!nk and music legend Stevie Wonder hitting the stage at the award show. The 2022 American Music Awards’ previously-announced performers The 2022 …
George Harrison Said Roy Orbison Was Like an Opera Singer and He Kind of Was
George Harrison thought his fellow Traveling Wilbury, Roy Orbison, sounded like an opera singer. The former Beatle wasn't the only one who loved Orbison's singing.
Comments / 0