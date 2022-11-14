ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Road & Track

2023 Toyota Prius - Photos From Every Angle

The 2023 Toyota Prius for international markets is here. It gets 220 hp from a plug-in hybrid 2.0-liter inline-four paired to a 13.6-kWh battery. There's also new looks inside and out, with optional solar roof panels to boot. Though the U.S.-market car hasn't been unveiled yet, we expect Toyota to...
Flying Magazine

The Little Eclipse Concept Jet That Almost Was

The Eclipse 400/Concept Jet performing at EAA AirVenture 2008 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. At first glance, it bears a strong resemblance to the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet. A sleek, low-wing, V-tail jet with a single engine mounted in a dorsal pod, the two aircraft share the same layout and look nearly identical. But in fact, the aircraft pictured is the sole Eclipse 400, and flew a full year before the Vision Jet’s maiden flight.
OSHKOSH, WI
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

150K+
Followers
36K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy