ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man charged in $48k home repair scam: Memphis police

By Stuart Rucker
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSiBY_0jAMt1xD00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a theft charge by a home improvement service after Memphis Police said he was paid by a homeowner for work that never happened.

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 3, injured 2 others at University of Virginia

Police were notified on April 9, 2022, when a man called and reported he had been scammed out of over $48,000 in home renovations by a man, Charles Taylor Carter.

The victim told police that in October 2021 he spoke to Carter of Wolf River Pools about renovating a pool at a home in the Central Gardens neighborhood.

The victim advised police he had a contract that was agreed upon and had been paying for materials, supplies, and services. Workers were supposed to show up and strip old pool materials and replace them with new ones.

The victim told police over the next few months that he paid Carter in checks totaling $52,870. The victim became concerned when workers stopped showing up and when they began removing supplies from the project.

The workers told the victim they hadn’t been getting paid for their work and that was why they were leaving.

According to records, the victim attempted to contact Carter multiple times via phone, text or email. The victim eventually sent Carter a certified 10-day demand letter in an attempt to get his money back but never heard back.

Two killed in wrong-way crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama

In May 2022, the victim gave his statement to the Economic Crime Office. In total, the victim stated he paid Carter $52,870 and the coping was the only thing completed. The repairs cost $4,500.

Charles Taylor Carter has been charged with actions by home improvement services theft of $10,000-$60,000. His bond has been set at $20,000 and his next court appearance is set for Monday, November 14.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Whitehaven. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A known male suspect fled the scene, police said. Call 901-528-CASH...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Getwell Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fiancé identifies man shot, killed on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officials are investigating after a man was killed in an East Memphis shooting. It happened on the 1000 block of Getwell Road Tuesday afternoon.  According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. and found one person dead on the scene.  Police have yet to officially […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mothers want answers after woman involved in fight at Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two Memphis mothers want answers after a fight broke out at a high school, and they say the mother of one of the teenagers also got involved in the brawl. Memphis-Shelby County Schools told us Wednesday there’s an investigation following a fight that broke out in the halls of Hamilton High. According to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing woman found dead, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing woman has been found dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was reported missing last week. On Monday, MPD confirmed she had been found dead Nov. 11, but did not provide any details. MPD said there were no signs of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects on run after fatal shooting in airport area

This story has been updated with suspect information provided by the Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man who lives by the victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WRBL News 3

Tennessee: Man shot over $5 in tattoo work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man after they said he shot another man over $5 worth of tattoo work. Artavious Robinson, 30, has been charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon in this case. MPD responded to a shooting call on the 700 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Le Bonheur nurse killed in hit-and-run on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday night in Southeast Memphis during a hit-and-run. Julia Maxwell, a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, has been confirmed as the victim in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Winchester and Clarke. Family members said Maxwell was walking to the bus […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after Orange Mound standoff appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The man police arrested after he was involved in a 10-hour standoff situation Sunday night into Monday morning in Orange Mound went before a judge Tuesday. Curtis Hearn faces two assault charges. One of those charges is for allegedly pointing a gun at police officers which sparked the hours-long standoff and another from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian killed in Southeast Memphis hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Memphis Monday evening. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said those responsible for the crash fled the area. No further information has been provided at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy