2023 IOL Brandt Rice to visit Nebraska this weekend

2023 three-star interior offensive lineman Brandt Rice will visit Nebraska this weekend.

Rice attends West High School in Wausau, WI. 247 Sports ranks him as the fifth-best recruit in Wisconsin. He is listed at 6’5″ and 285 pounds. He has received 16 offers.

This will mark his second visit to Nebraska. He previously visited in March .

At the time, Rice spoke with Greg Smith of Hail Varsity about his experience .

“When I was there yesterday they had a scrimmage,” Rice told Smith. “They ran a ton of plays. I was watching their game-like energy. The energy there was just crazy. I was on the sideline and even on the field for some points of the scrimmage. You could feel they were ready to play. It’s definitely the energy that I play with right now. I feel like I could definitely match that. It was just a crazy atmosphere to be around.”

