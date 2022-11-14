ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos  play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Broncos are a 3-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Broncos are -150 on the moneyline in the game.

The Raiders are +130.

The over/under for the game is set at 41.5 points.

The Raiders are coming off a 25-20 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Broncos lost to the Tennessee Titans, 17-10.

The Raiders beat the Broncos in NFL Week 4, 32-23.

The NFL Week 11 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:05 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

NFL power rankings Week 11: Miami Dolphins lead AFC East, the best division in the NFL

NFL playoff picture Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs the teams to beat?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

