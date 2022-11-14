ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Cancels Basketball Game vs. Northern Iowa in Wake of Shooting

By Matt Newton
 2 days ago

Monday's UVA men's basketball game against Northern Iowa has been canceled following the fatal shooting that occurred at UVA on Sunday night

Following the fatal shootings of three Virginia football players at the University of Virginia on Sunday night, the UVA men's basketball game against Northern Iowa scheduled for Monday night has been canceled.

Virginia is scheduled to travel to Las Vegas later this week to participate in the Continental Tire Main Event. UVA is scheduled to face Baylor on Friday at 7pm.

