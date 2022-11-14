ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

LaMelo Ball's Status For Hornets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

LaMelo Ball is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

The Charlotte Hornets face off on Monday night with the Orlando Magic in Florida.

They lost to the Miami Heat (also in Florida) on Saturday night 132-115.

However, the good news was that they got All-Star LaMelo Ball back in the lineup for the first time this season.

For Monday's game, the former third-overall pick is not on the injury report, which means that he is likely to play his second game of the season.

Hornets PR: "NJURY UPDATE: @hornets at ORL 11/14 Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) doubtful Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out Martin (L Knee Procedure) out"

Last season, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest, and he is by far the best player on the team (and face of the franchise).

On Saturday against the Heat, he played 28 minutes and had 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and shot 6/17 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range.

The Hornets do not have a very talented roster, so making the NBA Playoffs will be tough (especially considering they didn't have Ball for the first 13 games).

That being said, Ball has the potential to be a superstar one day, so they could end up being a very good team over the next few seasons.

Currently, they are 3-11 in their first 14 games and in the middle of an eight-game losing streak.

They had started a respectable 3-3 in their first six games but have fallen off in a big way since.

