Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota School Board poised to approve additional school days due to Hurricane Ian

By Steven Walker, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
There will likely be two more days of school this year for Sarasota County students.

The Sarasota County School Board is set to approve an agenda item at Tuesday's meeting that would add two days of school to the 2022-23 school year, according to the district's posted agenda. The days, previously marked as professional days for teachers and staff, would be Jan. 9 and March 20.

Both days are the Mondays after Winter and Spring break, respectively, and the days were selected because the district staff felt they would be more productive for students, said Allison Foster, the district's executive director of human resources, at a Nov. 8 School Board work session.

Converting the professional days would change two four-day weeks to five-day weeks, which the district felt added quality instructional time back to the calendar, Foster said.

At the work session, School Board Vice Chair Tom Edwards said the changes made sense but expressed concern that it would take away planning days from teachers.

"I feel badly that, once again, it seems that the teachers are on the short end of the stick on that conversation," Edwards said.

Damage:Sarasota teachers overcome damage, displacement from Ian to teach

Venice school band to march in city holiday parade instead of Disney performance

North Sarasota County schools missed nine school days and south Sarasota County schools missed 13 days as Hurricane Ian brought damage and debris through Florida's southwest coast. All Sarasota County schools also missed one day because of Hurricane Nicole.

Florida requires schools to operate for 180 teaching days, or at least 720 instructional hours, for kindergarten through third grade and 900 hours for higher grades. An additional 30 minutes of instruction per day, funded through a voter-approved local property tax for education, partially closed the gap in lost instruction.

Manatee County, which missed five days of instruction because of Hurricane Ian, announced its plans to account for lost instruction just a week after it reopened Oct. 4. The district added no additional days, and converted several early release days to full days.

Follow Herald-Tribune Education Reporter Steven Walker on Twitter at @swalker_7. He can be reached at sbwalker@gannett.com.

