ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Why Does Having Endometriosis Or PCOS Increase Your Chance Of An Eating Disorder?

Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
Distractify

Madonna Hits Back After 50 Cent Roasts Her on Social Media

Up until recently, most folks would likely agree that 50 Cent and Madonna are two names that you never thought would be intertwined (let alone in a feud). However, we've all come to learn over the years that strange things happen on the internet, and the G-Unit Records head and the "Like a Virgin" creator going at it is just the latest example of that.
Distractify

Inside 'Yellowstone' Actor Luke Grimes's Relationship History

Although actor Luke Grimes plays Yellowstone heartthrob Kayce Dutton, fans may not know that he's a heartbreaker in real life. The actor rose to fame with roles in True Blood, American Sniper, and Fifty Shades of Grey, but now he's pivoted to playing the youngest Dutton sibling in the Paramount Plus drama series that has taken television by storm.
MONTANA STATE
Distractify

A Soap Opera Queen Is Headed to 'NCIS' — Let's Dish About It!

Die-hard fans of General Hospital are about to get a big dose of Carolyn Hennesy in an upcoming episode of NCIS. That's right, Port Charles's favorite attorney Diane Miller is making a somewhat lateral move when she lands at Quantico. Who does Carolyn Hennesy play on NCIS and when can...
Distractify

Who Is Smokey Robinson's Wife –– and Does He Have Kids?

When people think of Smokey Robinson, the first thing that comes to mind is his epic career as a singer, songwriter, and record producer. The Motown vocal group the Miracles existed in part because of Smokey's talent. He was a chief songwriter and producer for the band, as well as one of the founders and frontmen.
Distractify

Christina Applegate Made Her First Public Appearance Since Her MS Diagnosis

Following an announcement in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Christina Applegate made her first public appearance to accept a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her Married With Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino were guest speakers at the event. They were followed by Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman and Christina's co-star on the show Linda Cardellini.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Veteran Actor John Aniston Has Sadly Died at the Age of 89

Veteran actor and Days of Our Lives star John Aniston has sadly passed away at the age of 89. His daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, announced his death on Instagram on Nov. 14, 2022. The actor has a sweeping career in film and television that also includes Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, and Mad Men.
Distractify

Nick Jonas Has Dated Plenty of Famous Women Over the Years

One thing is for certain: Nick Jonas has come a long way over the last decade and a half. When he and his brothers Kevin and Joe broke onto the music scene as the Jonas Brothers back in 2006, life changed for the Texas native in a big way. Even after the Jonas Brothers dissolved, Nick went on to find success as a solo artist and an actor — before the band reunited in 2019. If one thing is clear, it's that Nick knows how to keep his name in the conversation.
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy