Read full article on original website
Related
Singer Ledisi Has Been Happily Married to Her Husband, Ronald T. Young, Since 2018
Over the last near-three decades, Ledisi, born Ledisi Anibade Young, has topped charts, released 9 studio albums, and earned a Grammy throughout her critically-lauded career. Most recently, she has taken on a role in the Christmas film All Saints Christmas, which has already shaped up to be another lovable addition to the Hallmark catalog.
Prevention
Melissa Gilbert, 59, Details IBS ‘Distress’ and Colonoscopy Prep Struggles in New Instagram
Mellissa Gilbert, 59, shared how she’s modifying colonoscopy prep to better cater to her sensitive gastrointestinal tract. Colonoscopy prep involves drinking a laxative-based solution to clear the bowels for examination. “In the past I’ve ended up in a full-blown IBS situation for days and days after,” she wrote....
Refinery29
Why Does Having Endometriosis Or PCOS Increase Your Chance Of An Eating Disorder?
Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
Hairstylist Says Mom Can't Accompany 7-Year-Old to Appointment Because "No Guests Allowed"
Usually when parents get kicked out of their child’s appointment, it’s because their child decided that it was uncool to have a parent in the room. But as one TikTok creator explained, sometimes parents get the boot because the specialist doesn’t want them there. Article continues below...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Johnny DePhillipo Revealed That His Brother Is in Prison
As time gets down to the wire on ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, couples are assessing whether or not their partners are suitable for long-term relationships — and possibly marriage. As the couples get closer with one another, they sometimes find themselves sharing intimate details about their life.
Madonna Hits Back After 50 Cent Roasts Her on Social Media
Up until recently, most folks would likely agree that 50 Cent and Madonna are two names that you never thought would be intertwined (let alone in a feud). However, we've all come to learn over the years that strange things happen on the internet, and the G-Unit Records head and the "Like a Virgin" creator going at it is just the latest example of that.
Inside 'Yellowstone' Actor Luke Grimes's Relationship History
Although actor Luke Grimes plays Yellowstone heartthrob Kayce Dutton, fans may not know that he's a heartbreaker in real life. The actor rose to fame with roles in True Blood, American Sniper, and Fifty Shades of Grey, but now he's pivoted to playing the youngest Dutton sibling in the Paramount Plus drama series that has taken television by storm.
PsyPost
Adolescents with eating disorders report exposure to “pro-Ana” materials on TikTok without searching for it
Social media is a very prevalent mode of communication, especially among young people, but it comes with significant pitfalls. A study published in the Italian Journal of Pediatrics suggests that the use of TikTok can reduce self-esteem and encourage disordered eating. Eating disorders are very serious mental illnesses that are...
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil': Jan Broberg Talks Sitting Down With Robert Berchtold's Other Victim (EXCLUSIVE)
Content warning: This article mentions child sexual abuse. Peacock's haunting limited series A Friend of the Family is based on the real-life story of Jan Broberg, who was kidnapped and sexually abused multiple times in the 1970s by a trusted neighbor, Robert Berchtold. As a follow-up to the show's finale,...
A Soap Opera Queen Is Headed to 'NCIS' — Let's Dish About It!
Die-hard fans of General Hospital are about to get a big dose of Carolyn Hennesy in an upcoming episode of NCIS. That's right, Port Charles's favorite attorney Diane Miller is making a somewhat lateral move when she lands at Quantico. Who does Carolyn Hennesy play on NCIS and when can...
Who Is Smokey Robinson's Wife –– and Does He Have Kids?
When people think of Smokey Robinson, the first thing that comes to mind is his epic career as a singer, songwriter, and record producer. The Motown vocal group the Miracles existed in part because of Smokey's talent. He was a chief songwriter and producer for the band, as well as one of the founders and frontmen.
Christina Applegate Made Her First Public Appearance Since Her MS Diagnosis
Following an announcement in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Christina Applegate made her first public appearance to accept a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her Married With Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino were guest speakers at the event. They were followed by Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman and Christina's co-star on the show Linda Cardellini.
Veteran Actor John Aniston Has Sadly Died at the Age of 89
Veteran actor and Days of Our Lives star John Aniston has sadly passed away at the age of 89. His daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, announced his death on Instagram on Nov. 14, 2022. The actor has a sweeping career in film and television that also includes Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, and Mad Men.
Smokey Robinson Said He Could’ve Died From His Severe Case of COVID-19
With his most recent health scare behind him, Smokey Robinson will be “Cruisin’” to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to help announce the 2023 Grammy Award nominations. Smokey will join John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, and other artists at the...
Nick Jonas Has Dated Plenty of Famous Women Over the Years
One thing is for certain: Nick Jonas has come a long way over the last decade and a half. When he and his brothers Kevin and Joe broke onto the music scene as the Jonas Brothers back in 2006, life changed for the Texas native in a big way. Even after the Jonas Brothers dissolved, Nick went on to find success as a solo artist and an actor — before the band reunited in 2019. If one thing is clear, it's that Nick knows how to keep his name in the conversation.
Emily Ratajkowski's Dating History: From Marriage to Pete Davidson, Naturally
As fans know, Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most gorgeous (and wealthy) models in the world. So what is her dating history like?. Emily remains kinda secretive about who she is with, but here’s what we know, from her past boyfriends, to her husband, and now, yes, Pete Davidson, because, who else?
We Low-Key Stalked Ency From 'Bachelor in Paradise' on Social Media Because We’re Obsessed With Her
So, Ency Abedin sure did make a splash down at Playa Escondida... pun 100 percent intended. You may not remember Ency from her time on Clayton's season of The Bachelor since she was sadly eliminated in week 2. Now, she's back and ready to find love (and get more screen time) on Bachelor in Paradise!
Does 'Mind Your Manners' Etiquette Coach and Host Sarah Jane Ho Have a Husband?
Etiquette expert Sarah Jane Ho warmly invites viewers to join her in the Netflix Mind Your Manners trailer, explaining that she'll teach us all how to handle ourselves properly no matter what situation we're in. And let's just say it now — we're sold. Sarah isn't judgmental with her clients,...
Mackenzie McKee From 'Teen Mom OG' Is Thriving Outside of the Franchise
When Mackenzie McKee was still on Teen Mom OG, one of her biggest storylines was her marriage troubles with husband Josh McKee. They went through extreme highs and very low lows in front of cameras, but after Mackenzie moved to Florida for a job opportunity, they seemed on the road to a turning point. Now, however, are Josh and Mackenzie divorced?
Who Is Elijah Wood Dating? You Might Know Her as an Accomplished Film Producer
It's probably safe to say that Elijah Wood is an "unproblematic fave," according to the internet's impossible standards. Unless we find out he's been secretly running a puppy mill, he'll likely remain a short king. Article continues below advertisement. It feels like the Forever Young actor has grown up alongside...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0