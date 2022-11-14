Read full article on original website
bungalower
Barktoberfest returns on Sunday, November 20
Orange County Animal Services (Facebook | Website) will celebrate its ninth annual Barktoberfest event this Sunday, November 20, at Lake Eola from noon–4 p.m. The annual event highlights the work of theCentral Florida rescue community, brings attention to their individual needs, and showcases available pets. Nearly two dozen local rescue groups will attend the event, including Pet Rescue by Judy, Husky Haven of Florida, Scottish Terrier Rescue of Florida, and Florida Boxer Rescue.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
WESH
Osceola County Health Department supplies free Narcan
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — In October, Osceola deputies responded toan unconscious driver who they said was experiencing an overdose while behind the wheel. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies gave him Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, which likely saved his life. Lopez said this is not an uncommon scenario in Central Florida.
Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Health Launching Hospital Care at Home
Orlando Health has received approval from the state Agency for Health Care Administration to provide acute hospital-level care in adult patients’ homes. Orlando Health Hospital Care at Home launches in February 2023. The program will be available to Orlando Health patients who meet specific clinical criteria determined by emergency department and hospital staff. Medical conditions that can be cared for safely in a home-based program include cellulitis, COPD, asthma, UTI, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia and gastroenteritis?.
Florida rent prices on the rise while other big metros slow
Apartment costs are starting to slow down in some big cities, but Florida is bucking that trend, according to new rental data.
Homicide is leading cause of death among pregnant women, report shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of women die each year due to pregnancy-related complications in the U.S., but that’s not how most pregnant women are dying. Murder is the No. 1 cause of death for women, and in the past two weeks, two pregnant teenagers were killed in Central Florida.
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
Lake County Activities for Children on Wednesday, 11/16/22
Are you searching for things for your kids to do on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few possibilities:. Choo-Choo Babies: Babies and parents alike enjoy bonding time and sitting in their parent's lap - ages 0 to 15 months, free, 20 minutes.
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
firefighternation.com
Orlando (FL) Firefighter Retires After 29 Years – Then Decides to Come Back for More
Orlando Firefighter Dante Farina retired after 29 years of service in 2019. Then he began talking with friends who asked him if he missed the fire service. Every day, was his answer. So he started on the road back out of retirement, Fox 35 reports. After the Orlando department looked...
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
Child dies after being found unresponsive at hotel near Universal Orlando
A child has died after being found unresponsive alongside their mother at an Orlando hotel.
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
FEMA: Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Centers reopen Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disaster Recovery Centers for those impacted by Hurricane Ian will reopen on Monday, FEMA has announced. Locations around the state temporarily closed last week due to severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole. FEMA said that most centers will operate Monday though Saturday from 9...
‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a nearly three-week span, there have been four people killed and six others injured in shootings in Orange County. Primecia Nixon who lost her brother Anthony Nixon to violence on Oct. 27 said her life since has been like a nightmare. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Experimental spacecraft causes mystery with massive booms over Florida
Floridians flooded social media early Saturday morning with reports of sonic booms of unknown origin. The sudden sound could be heard from Jacksonville to Orlando just after 5 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
bungalower
Publix launching new bar service in select stores, including Orlando
Publix is opening bars in some of its Florida locations as part of the growing trend in Sip ‘n’ Shop retail experiences. Pours at Publix is a new service that’s being launched by the Lakeland-based grocery chain that will offer pints and flights of craft beer to drink at an on-site bar or to enjoy while you shop around the store. They will also offer on-tap kombucha, coffee and tea service, and acai bowls and smoothies. During the holidays they are offering a new Iced Peppermint Matcha beverage as well, for a limited time.
