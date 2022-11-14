ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bungalower

Barktoberfest returns on Sunday, November 20

Orange County Animal Services (Facebook | Website) will celebrate its ninth annual Barktoberfest event this Sunday, November 20, at Lake Eola from noon–4 p.m. The annual event highlights the work of theCentral Florida rescue community, brings attention to their individual needs, and showcases available pets. Nearly two dozen local rescue groups will attend the event, including Pet Rescue by Judy, Husky Haven of Florida, Scottish Terrier Rescue of Florida, and Florida Boxer Rescue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County Health Department supplies free Narcan

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — In October, Osceola deputies responded toan unconscious driver who they said was experiencing an overdose while behind the wheel. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies gave him Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, which likely saved his life. Lopez said this is not an uncommon scenario in Central Florida.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Health Launching Hospital Care at Home

Orlando Health has received approval from the state Agency for Health Care Administration to provide acute hospital-level care in adult patients’ homes. Orlando Health Hospital Care at Home launches in February 2023. The program will be available to Orlando Health patients who meet specific clinical criteria determined by emergency department and hospital staff. Medical conditions that can be cared for safely in a home-based program include cellulitis, COPD, asthma, UTI, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia and gastroenteritis?.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Publix launching new bar service in select stores, including Orlando

Publix is opening bars in some of its Florida locations as part of the growing trend in Sip ‘n’ Shop retail experiences. Pours at Publix is a new service that’s being launched by the Lakeland-based grocery chain that will offer pints and flights of craft beer to drink at an on-site bar or to enjoy while you shop around the store. They will also offer on-tap kombucha, coffee and tea service, and acai bowls and smoothies. During the holidays they are offering a new Iced Peppermint Matcha beverage as well, for a limited time.
ORLANDO, FL

