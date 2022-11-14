ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

roi-nj.com

ABS Cabinets Direct leases 14,939 sq. ft in Linden

Bussel Realty Corp. on Tuesday said it leased the entirety of a 14,939-square-foot industrial building in Linden to ABS Cabinets Direct. Located at 507 W. Elizabeth Ave., the property is in close proximity to Route 1-9, the New Jersey Turnpike, Port Newark/Elizabeth, Newark Liberty International Airport and the Goethals Bridge. It also features 1,500-square-foot offices, 22- to 24-foot ceiling heights, three tailboards and drive-in door for loading, and parking for two to three trailers.
LINDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Brookdale ShopRite and EVgo unveil new fast-charging station

The newly renovated Brookdale ShopRite on Monday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to debut an EVgo Inc. electric vehicle fast-charging station at its 1409 Broad St. parking lot in Bloomfield. This EVgo charging station features charging from 100 kilowatts up to 350kW and can serve four vehicles simultaneously. The station was...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

New, 40-unit MC Residences in Montclair officially breaks ground

The MC Residences, a new 40-unit, four floor residential building in the heart of Montclair, officially broke ground last month. The new development is a partnership between The Hampshire Companies and The Pinnacle Companies. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners have been tapped to lead the design, while Deugen Development has been appointed General Contractor.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Popular Monmouth County restaurant chain trades hands; expansion, franchises and food truck in near future

After 60 years of ownership, a popular Monmouth County chain of hot dog restaurants has traded hands. The WindMill was acquired by the Epstein family in late October. New ownership plans to invest heavily in improving the restaurants’ physical appearance and expanding the chain’s five locations that have been serving Jersey Shore locals and visitors in Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank and the West End of Long Branch. It is even planning to debut a food truck in 2023, which will enhance the company’s catering capabilities and bring the WindMill’s iconic food to a larger area across the region. Franchise opportunities are also in the potential future.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

The Zita Group: Longtime Trenton firm announces new name

Same leader. Same team. Same focus. New name. Trish Zita, long regarded as one of the top government and public affairs professionals in Trenton, will announce Monday morning that she is changing the name of the firm she leads to The Zita Group. Zita, who co-founded the Kaufman Zita Group...
roi-nj.com

Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations

It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark airport’s new $2.7B Terminal A is unveiled

It was a historic day for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and a historic day for New Jersey. Newark Liberty International Airport debuted its new Terminal A on Tuesday. The 1 million-square-foot structure has been under construction since 2018 — but it was worth the wait.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Three Atlantic Health System Medical Centers get ‘A’ grade for safety by Leapfrog for fall 2022

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System, an integrated care delivery system in New Jersey committed to building healthier communities, today announced that three of its hospitals, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Chilton Medical Center all earned the highest possible safety rating of ‘A’ by The Leapfrog Group in its Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Mansion in May 2023 to benefit Morristown Medical Center training program

From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center is pleased to announce that proceeds from its 20th Mansion in May 2023 Designer Showhouse and Gardens to be held at Three Fields in Mendham Borough will support the expansion and modernization of the Institute of Bioskills Training and Innovation (IBTI) at Morristown Medical Center.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark allocating additional $750,000 in grants for arts

Newark’s commitment to the arts continues — with big dollars. On Monday, Mayor Ras Baraka announced the allocation of $750,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to support the third year of the city’s Creative Catalyst Fund, which will provide artists and cultural groups with flexible grant support during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
NEWARK, NJ

