ABS Cabinets Direct leases 14,939 sq. ft in Linden
Bussel Realty Corp. on Tuesday said it leased the entirety of a 14,939-square-foot industrial building in Linden to ABS Cabinets Direct. Located at 507 W. Elizabeth Ave., the property is in close proximity to Route 1-9, the New Jersey Turnpike, Port Newark/Elizabeth, Newark Liberty International Airport and the Goethals Bridge. It also features 1,500-square-foot offices, 22- to 24-foot ceiling heights, three tailboards and drive-in door for loading, and parking for two to three trailers.
Woodmont Industrial Partners acquires 30,000 sq. ft. warehouse and distribution facility in Lyndhurst
Woodmont Industrial Partners acquired a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lyndhurst, according to a Tuesday announcement. Located at 2 Terminal Road, the building features 18-foot ceilings, two loading docks, two drive-in doors, ample parking and access to two of New Jersey’s major state highways, Route 3 and Route 17.
Coldwell Banker Realty celebrates opening of new phase at Paris Square active adult community
The Monroe and Madison Building at Paris Square, a 10-building, 111-residence, 50-plus active adult condominium community in Northvale, celebrated its grand opening, according to a Monday announcement from Anne Van Dyke and Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes. The milestone is the latest success story for the sales and marketing team...
Brookdale ShopRite and EVgo unveil new fast-charging station
The newly renovated Brookdale ShopRite on Monday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to debut an EVgo Inc. electric vehicle fast-charging station at its 1409 Broad St. parking lot in Bloomfield. This EVgo charging station features charging from 100 kilowatts up to 350kW and can serve four vehicles simultaneously. The station was...
New, 40-unit MC Residences in Montclair officially breaks ground
The MC Residences, a new 40-unit, four floor residential building in the heart of Montclair, officially broke ground last month. The new development is a partnership between The Hampshire Companies and The Pinnacle Companies. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners have been tapped to lead the design, while Deugen Development has been appointed General Contractor.
Popular Monmouth County restaurant chain trades hands; expansion, franchises and food truck in near future
After 60 years of ownership, a popular Monmouth County chain of hot dog restaurants has traded hands. The WindMill was acquired by the Epstein family in late October. New ownership plans to invest heavily in improving the restaurants’ physical appearance and expanding the chain’s five locations that have been serving Jersey Shore locals and visitors in Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank and the West End of Long Branch. It is even planning to debut a food truck in 2023, which will enhance the company’s catering capabilities and bring the WindMill’s iconic food to a larger area across the region. Franchise opportunities are also in the potential future.
The Zita Group: Longtime Trenton firm announces new name
Same leader. Same team. Same focus. New name. Trish Zita, long regarded as one of the top government and public affairs professionals in Trenton, will announce Monday morning that she is changing the name of the firm she leads to The Zita Group. Zita, who co-founded the Kaufman Zita Group...
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
Newark airport’s new $2.7B Terminal A is unveiled
It was a historic day for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and a historic day for New Jersey. Newark Liberty International Airport debuted its new Terminal A on Tuesday. The 1 million-square-foot structure has been under construction since 2018 — but it was worth the wait.
Three Atlantic Health System Medical Centers get ‘A’ grade for safety by Leapfrog for fall 2022
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System, an integrated care delivery system in New Jersey committed to building healthier communities, today announced that three of its hospitals, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Chilton Medical Center all earned the highest possible safety rating of ‘A’ by The Leapfrog Group in its Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades.
Jersey City apt. assoc: ‘Sheer disregard of proper planning’ by the city hurt property owners
The Jersey City Apartment Owners Association is taking aim at the administration over last month’s budget approval, exclaiming that “the sheer disregard of proper planning” by the municipality hurt property owners. “The tax bills, which property owners will receive in the coming days, will affect not only...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
This NYC plan could drastically reduce Staten Island homeowners’ property taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Property taxes on Staten Island -- which many elected officials have said are “unfair” when compared to other boroughs -- could be slashed by 30% if city and state lawmakers adopt a proposal by the New York City Property Tax Commission. The commission’s final...
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
Meteoric, global biopharma company based in India, to open location in Morris Plains
Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals, a diversified global biopharma leader, announced Monday that it is opening an office in Morris Plains that initially will create approximately a dozen new jobs — and likely add more in 2023. Meteoric, based in India, bills itself as a one-stop solution for biological requirements across enzymes,...
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Mansion in May 2023 to benefit Morristown Medical Center training program
From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center is pleased to announce that proceeds from its 20th Mansion in May 2023 Designer Showhouse and Gardens to be held at Three Fields in Mendham Borough will support the expansion and modernization of the Institute of Bioskills Training and Innovation (IBTI) at Morristown Medical Center.
Newark allocating additional $750,000 in grants for arts
Newark’s commitment to the arts continues — with big dollars. On Monday, Mayor Ras Baraka announced the allocation of $750,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to support the third year of the city’s Creative Catalyst Fund, which will provide artists and cultural groups with flexible grant support during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
Distinctive path: From frustration of war on drugs, to service in Marines, to opening cannabis dispensary, Orduña finds his niche
Osbert Orduña, a service-disabled veteran entrepreneur, toured 50 cannabis dispensaries before laying the groundwork to launch his own in Jersey City. Many of those locations had been informed by all of the most sound business models, metrics and modalities …. None had been informed by a late-night police frisk...
Tuckerton Road in Medford, roads in Mount Laurel and Moorestown, to be repaved by county.
Several planned road resurfacing projects in Burlington County were disclosed today by the Burlington County Commission, including ones in Mount Laurel, Moorestown and Medford. A county announcement said work will begin soon and progress through the winter. Tom Pullion, a Burlington County commissioner and liaison for public works, said in...
