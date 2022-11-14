Read full article on original website
Channing Tatum shows Salma Hayek his moves in trailer for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Channing Tatum is hoping the third time's a charm with the upcoming "Magic Mike's Last Dance," which debuted its steamy first trailer on Tuesday. The trilogy-completing entry in the "Magic Mike" franchise, coming a little over a decade after 2012's first film of the same name, revisits Tatum's stripper-with-a-heart-of-gold Mike Lane, who this time takes off to London with Salma Hayek.
The director of Will Smith's new movie hopes audiences can get past the infamous Oscars Slap
After the Academy Awards earlier this year, movie watchers and industry insiders alike have wondered what Will Smith's now-infamous, on-air slapping of Chris Rock will mean for the "King Richard" actor's career, as well as his future Oscars chances. Now, ahead of the release of Smith's new film "Emancipation," director...
Quentin Tarantino reveals what he believes to be his best movie
Quentin Tarantino has named Once Upon A Time in Hollywood his best movie to date.During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 59-year-old filmmaker was asked to pick his best film ever.“For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.”Tarantino released the film in 2019. It exceeded expectations on the first weekend of release by grossing $371m (£311m) at the worldwide box office. At the 2020 Oscars, the film...
‘Christmas with You’ Review: Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Netflix Holiday Rom-Com Will Make You Feel Nothing
It’s been 18 years since Freddie Prinze Jr. made his last “Scooby-Doo” appearance, but the beloved ’90s teen star has still yet to solve the mystery of how to be a convincing actor. Not to sound like a total Scrooge, but Netflix’s “Christmas with You” is such a woefully by-the-numbers approach to the holiday rom-com that it forgets the most important ingredient: it even lacks the spirit of Christmas itself. In Gabriela Tagliavini’s film, Prinze stars as Miguel, a single dad music teacher whose talented singer daughter Cristina (Deja Monique Cruz) uploads a rendition of pop star Angelina’s (Aimee Garcia) hit track on...
Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to take down #RIPJimmyFallon
Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to help put a stop to a disturbing trend on Twitter. "The Tonight Show" host asked the social media giant's new CEO to take down the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon that has been trending on the platform. Fallon tweeted, "Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon." Musk...
Tim Allen loads up the sleigh again in Disney+ series 'The Santa Clauses'
"The Santa Clauses" doesn't bother trying to reinvent the sleigh, but it does splash a new coat of paint on it, in mostly agreeable and mildly clever ways. After three movies over a 12-year span beginning in 1994, Tim Allen is back in a Disney+ series that, at six half-hour episodes, puts some additional cheer in holiday streaming.
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician. Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when he was burned by a gasoline fire, Dr. Peter Grossman, who is treating the former "Tonight Show Host," said during a press conference Wednesday.
Shakespeare: Only portrait created during playwright’s lifetime on sale for £10m
William Shakespeare’s only portrait created during his lifetime has gone on sale for more than £10m.The image, which is said to be the only signed and dated image of the English playwright, is being displayed at the Grosvenor House hotel in west London.The anonymous owner of the portrait is offering the piece for sale by private treaty without an auction.The image was reportedly made by Robert Peake, court painter to King James I, and is signed and dated 1608.Prior to 1975, the picture hung in the library of a stately home in the north of England, once home to...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' snubbed at Grammys? Here's what really happened
The Grammy nominations are always fodder for surprises and snubs, but in the case of Taylor Swift, it's not what it may appear. Her latest album, "Midnights," has been phenomenally successful and made her the first artist to ever occupy all the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.
Bruce Springsteen finally reveals real lyric to ‘Thunder Road’ after almost 50-year debate
Bruce Springsteen has finally settled a debate spanning near-50 years about the lyrics to his song “Thunder Road”.The words to the song have been a source of frustration for fans after the lyrics appear to have different lyrics across Springsteen’s memorabilia.Last year, the debate started up again on social media after two handwritten copies of lyrics were sold with different words.On some sources, the opening lyric reads: “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways”Elsewhere, it says: “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves”Now Springsteen has finally settled the debate. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on...
