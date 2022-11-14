ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

Drivers injured in head-on Latham crash

Two drivers are in the hospital, recovering from severe injuries, after getting into a bad crash in Latham. It happened at State Route 7 and Service Road around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a Jeep driven by a 63-year-old Hoosick Falls man was going eastbound on Route 7 when it...
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Closures and accidents on I-87

A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WRGB

Frustrations with progress in case against former Johnstown funeral home director

Frustrations are growing in Fulton County in the case against Brian Barnett, the owner and former director of the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown. CBS 6 has spoken with multiple people close to the case and many feel the Fulton County DA’s Office is failing to act in a timely manner and is not keeping them informed on the status of the case.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NewsChannel 36

No One Hurt in Athens Home Fire

ATHENS, P.A. (WENY) - No one was hurt in a house fire that took place Monday night in Athens. According to the Athens Fire Borough Officials, no one was home at the time of the blaze. The fire started on Short Street at approximately 7:30 PM Monday. When firefighters arrived,...
