Frustrations are growing in Fulton County in the case against Brian Barnett, the owner and former director of the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown. CBS 6 has spoken with multiple people close to the case and many feel the Fulton County DA’s Office is failing to act in a timely manner and is not keeping them informed on the status of the case.

JOHNSTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO