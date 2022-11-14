Read full article on original website
'A Christmas Story' house goes up for sale
Ralphie Parker's childhood home from the classic movie "A Christmas Story" on West 11th Street in Tremont is officially up for sale.
clevelandmagazine.com
Greater Cleveland Holiday Market Guide
Here are the 18 essential Northeast Ohio holiday markets to check out this season. By Gracie Wilson. There’s no better time of year to shop local than the holiday season. That’s why we compiled a collection of holiday markets, highlighting local makers, artists, artisans and more, popping up at events that will often include other festivities as well:
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Akron?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Akron?
Huge rats seen in Public Square
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
Bald eagle encounter in Lake Milton brings serenity
A viewer in Lake Milton shared his encounter with a bald eagle at the lake.
Report: Man found in Ohio with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police charge woman with double shooting
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a woman with the double shooting from Nov. 10 that left a man dead and a woman injured. Imani Smalley is now charged with murder and attempt murder. Garfield Heights police said Smalley shot the victims at a home in the 11200...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Blast of cold with Lake Effect Snow Warnings
LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties. Lake effect snow setting up today. It'll be relatively unorganized through midday with only minor accumulations along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Temps stay in the 30s, gusts as high as 30mph and wind chills in the 20s.
californiaexaminer.net
State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot
The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
Woman facing murder charge for victim found in middle of road
A Warren woman is facing a murder charge stemming from the investigation of a woman found in the middle of the road on November 6th.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
wqkt.com
Apple Creek Man Dead After Holmes County Crash
The Holmes County Sheriff’s office is investigating a one vehicle crash that left an Apple Creek man dead in Holmes County. The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. near State Route 754 and Township Road 502 in Monroe Township on Saturday. The Sheriff’s office stated that a 75-year old...
WFMJ.com
SUV catapults deer into lap of motorcyclist on Route 11
There are many traffic accidents involving deer crossing roads this time of year. But a car deer crash on Thursday in Canfield was a bit unusual. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a deer crossed into the path of an SUV traveling south along Route 11 Thursday morning. Troopers...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
