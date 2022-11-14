ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
clevelandmagazine.com

Greater Cleveland Holiday Market Guide

Here are the 18 essential Northeast Ohio holiday markets to check out this season. By Gracie Wilson. There’s no better time of year to shop local than the holiday season. That’s why we compiled a collection of holiday markets, highlighting local makers, artists, artisans and more, popping up at events that will often include other festivities as well:
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police charge woman with double shooting

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a woman with the double shooting from Nov. 10 that left a man dead and a woman injured. Imani Smalley is now charged with murder and attempt murder. Garfield Heights police said Smalley shot the victims at a home in the 11200...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Blast of cold with Lake Effect Snow Warnings

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula County. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Lake & Geauga Counties. Lake effect snow setting up today. It'll be relatively unorganized through midday with only minor accumulations along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Temps stay in the 30s, gusts as high as 30mph and wind chills in the 20s.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
californiaexaminer.net

State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Apple Creek Man Dead After Holmes County Crash

The Holmes County Sheriff’s office is investigating a one vehicle crash that left an Apple Creek man dead in Holmes County. The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. near State Route 754 and Township Road 502 in Monroe Township on Saturday. The Sheriff’s office stated that a 75-year old...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

SUV catapults deer into lap of motorcyclist on Route 11

There are many traffic accidents involving deer crossing roads this time of year. But a car deer crash on Thursday in Canfield was a bit unusual. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a deer crossed into the path of an SUV traveling south along Route 11 Thursday morning. Troopers...
CANFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
