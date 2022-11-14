Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. According to the announcement, the “Bringing Back Brogden Celebration” will include a game between the NHHS basketball team and school alumni. Additionally, there will be, concessions, a raffle and T-shirts for sale.
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
Former Arlington High School football player killed in UVA shooting
It was hard to miss Devin Chandler’s talent on the football field. It earned him a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin before he transferred to the University of Virginia this football season. But that’s just scratching the surface of why Chandler will be remembered. As good of a...
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Douglas S. Freeman (VA) 2024 MF/ATT Post commits to Longwood
Douglas S. Freeman (VA) 2024 midfield/attack Ella Post of Yellow Jackets South has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Longwood University. High school: Douglas S. Freeman (Richmond, VA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Longwood University. Club teams: Yellow Jackets South, Lotus. Lacrosse...
Comments / 0