Virginia State

WECT

Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. According to the announcement, the “Bringing Back Brogden Celebration” will include a game between the NHHS basketball team and school alumni. Additionally, there will be, concessions, a raffle and T-shirts for sale.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Independent

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WECT

Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
toplaxrecruits.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Douglas S. Freeman (VA) 2024 MF/ATT Post commits to Longwood

Douglas S. Freeman (VA) 2024 midfield/attack Ella Post of Yellow Jackets South has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Longwood University. High school: Douglas S. Freeman (Richmond, VA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Longwood University. Club teams: Yellow Jackets South, Lotus. Lacrosse...
FARMVILLE, VA

