MAMA still on the move with workshops

The Montgomery Area Musicians Association (MAMA) is still on the move!

In conjunction with the city of Prattville, MAMA recently presented their third Songwriters’ Workshop thanks to award winning singer/songwriter Billy McDowell.

McDowell shared songwriting tips, tips of the trade and contacts’ information. He also told some amusing stories about lessons he has learned from various artists during his music career.

MAMA has always encouraged musicians to write original music and we're happy to offer these free small group instruction sessions.

MAMA has also held their 20th “Growing Montgomery Musicians” music education workshop.

Deborah Ann Dunn, the Music Education Committee Chair, did a great job organizing everything for this workshop. MAMA has expanded their reach and are now working with three other non-profits to provide music education instruction, taught by talented MAMA musicians, to the children participating in their programs.

This latest workshop was held in conjunction with the Chisholm Boys & Girls Club and the Nehemiah Center, and was held at the Nehemiah Center. 60 children participated so it was the largest one to date. They were given instruction on Blues and Jazz genres of music, the similarities and differences, history and more. They were taught in small and large group settings. The children then enjoyed a dinner of hamburgers and hotdogs while listening to the musicians, dancing and making smores! A good time was had by all!

The next “Growing Montgomery Musicians” workshop will be in the spring. For more information regarding these workshops or the organization, go to www.montgomerymusicians.org.

Alesia Gilliland is the president of the Montgomery Area Musicians Association.