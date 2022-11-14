ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

MAMA still on the move with workshops

By Alesia Gilliland
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hcXU_0jAMoeCw00

The Montgomery Area Musicians Association (MAMA) is still on the move!

In conjunction with the city of Prattville, MAMA recently presented their third Songwriters’ Workshop thanks to award winning singer/songwriter Billy McDowell.

McDowell shared songwriting tips, tips of the trade and contacts’ information. He also told some amusing stories about lessons he has learned from various artists during his music career.

MAMA has always encouraged musicians to write original music and we're happy to offer these free small group instruction sessions.

MAMA has also held their 20th “Growing Montgomery Musicians” music education workshop.

Deborah Ann Dunn, the Music Education Committee Chair, did a great job organizing everything for this workshop. MAMA has expanded their reach and are now working with three other non-profits to provide music education instruction, taught by talented MAMA musicians, to the children participating in their programs.

This latest workshop was held in conjunction with the Chisholm Boys & Girls Club and the Nehemiah Center, and was held at the Nehemiah Center. 60 children participated so it was the largest one to date. They were given instruction on Blues and Jazz genres of music, the similarities and differences, history and more. They were taught in small and large group settings. The children then enjoyed a dinner of hamburgers and hotdogs while listening to the musicians, dancing and making smores! A good time was had by all!

The next “Growing Montgomery Musicians” workshop will be in the spring. For more information regarding these workshops or the organization, go to www.montgomerymusicians.org.

Alesia Gilliland is the president of the Montgomery Area Musicians Association.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
selmasun.com

Selma High students organize prayer walk

Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Troy University Montgomery Campus dedicates peace dove

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove. The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity. Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000

Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
WETUMPKA, AL
WTVM

Selma hotel employees participate in hospitality training program

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tourism is one of Alabama’s biggest industries. This week, some critical training designed to strengthen the state’s tourism workforce is taking place in Selma. Employees at the St. James Hotel spent two days going through what’s known as the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification. The...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow

Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools to hold first ever district wide science fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is hosting its first-ever elementary science fair Tuesday. Elementary Schools from across the district already held individual, school-wide science fairs. Now, the winners from those schools brought their projects to the ASU Acadome for judging. This is a partnership between MPS RISE, Alabama Technology in Motion, and Alabama State University.
texasmetronews.com

MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC

Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Snow outlook for Montgomery

Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy