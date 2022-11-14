ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 266

V n J Crumpacker
2d ago

build a wall, didn't do it! arrest s police opponent (Hilary Clinton) didn't do it. repeal and replace Obama care. didn't do it. show his tax returns like every other president. didn't do it. lower the debt. didn't do it. quadrupled it! he did pull out of the Iranian nuclear treaty, allowing them to enrich uranium again. he also pulled out of the Paris accord. he also revoked the clean air and water acts. he used millions in military housing $ to build a price of his vanity wall. he extorted a foreign country to make up lies about a political opponents. he incited an insurrection against democracy at the capitol. he gave billionaires a 7trillion dollar tax break. he lied over 30k times in 4 years. he defamed military veterans and gold star families. so tell us again how good he was?? oh ya 2x impeached one term loser. !!!!

Reply(45)
115
Robert Edwards
2d ago

yea, but.... but.... he didn't take a paycheck. So laughable. Why would he need that paltry check when he's pulling in superior cash from donations and favor seakers?

Reply(9)
26
George Daniels
2d ago

EVERYBODY KNEW WHAT WAS GOING ON THAT'S WHY HE DIDN'T TURN HIS BUSINESSES OVER LIJE HE WAS SUPPOSED TO HAVE DONE WHICH WOULDN'T HAVE MADE ANY DIFFERENCE BECAUSE THE MONEY WOULD HAVE STILL BEEN COMING TO THE FAMILY IN WHICH THEY WOULD HAVE GIVEN IT TO HIM ANYWAY IF trump DOSEN'T SPENT SOME TIME IN JAIL OUR WHOLE JUSTICE SYSTEM CAN GO STRAIGHT TO HELL

Reply(8)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers

Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
Mother Jones

Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Biggest Enemy Triumphs in Election

Democrat Letitia James has secured her position as New York Attorney General in a convincing win over her Republican opponent Michael Henry. An MSNBC report announcing her victory has gone viral on Twitter with over 180,000 views. With 83 percent of the votes counted, James had 54.2 percent of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Hill

Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid

Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...

Comments / 0

Community Policy