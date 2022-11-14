Park Township votes to eliminate short-term rentals, doors must close by Oct. 2023

PARK TWP. — After months of back-and-forth, the Park Township Board of Trustees has ended deliberations on short-term rentals and elected to enforce an existing 1974 ordinance that prohibits them in residential zones.

Trustees expressed their gratitude to the Park Township Planning Commission for its efforts to construct a new ordinance that would appease residents and short-term rental owners, but ultimately decided to "protect our neighborhoods."

"We've heard all the arguments on both sides," said Township Clerk Skip Keeter. "We know the history forwards and backwards of Park Township, of our resort background — the fact remains (that) we've always called ourselves, since I've been here, a rural residential community, and as a rural residential community, we expect calm, quiet, nice neighborhoods.

"While I was wrestling with this and trying to decide on this motion, I wondered to myself what would happen if this issue was on a ballot and I think overwhelmingly the residents of Park Township would vote it down. I represent the residents of Park Township, I don't represent the owners ... I represent 18,700-plus people who want to have their rural residential neighborhoods."

Park Township, tucked along some of the most scenic pieces of Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan near Holland, has a population of just under 19,000. For decades, short-term rentals have been disallowed in residential zones — but misinterpretations and "wink-wink" "nudge-nudge" assurances led to an abundance of STRs anyway, residents and rental owners claim.

The problem was exacerbated by the red-hot real estate market in 2020 and 2021. As properties were snatched up for cash, residents complained about noise violations and other disturbances, and first-time homebuyers asserted the market was artificially inflated and nearly impossible to enter.

Park Township, in response, opted for a hands-off approach, agreeing to research and potentially develop a new ordinance that would allow for the licensing and proper regulation of short-term rentals, rather than shutting existing ones down.

Planning commissioners drafted an ordinance, hinged on a short-term rental cap and a lottery system — but during a joint meeting in October, consensus between commissioners and trustees seemed to veer toward elimination.

Trustees voted 6-0 on Thursday, Nov. 10, to lift the ongoing moratorium on enforcement and require all short-term rentals operating in residential zones to cease operations. Rentals in commercial zones remain unaffected. A later motion declared a sunset date of Oct. 1, 2023, by which all existing short-term rentals must close their doors or convert to long-term rentals.

Trustees discussed a later sunset date of Oct. 1, 2024, to give the housing market an opportunity to improve for owners looking to sell — but the majority felt two years was too long.

But while the door is closed, it might not be "entirely shut." The decision of the township could be undercut by legislation working its way through the Michigan Senate.

If passed and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Bill 4722 would amend the Zoning Enabling Act to prohibit municipalities from adopting or enforcing provisions affecting short-term rentals — likely rendering the decision from Park Township moot.

The bill passed narrowly in the House last year and advanced to the Senate in late September. It would make the rental of a dwelling a permitted residential use of property statewide. Municipalities could adopt certain ordinances and practices as long as they're applied to all rentals and residences, including regulation of noise, advertising and traffic.

Municipalities could also limit the number of short-term rentals owned by the same person or legal entity, as long as that limit isn't less than two, and municipalities could limit the total number of short-term rentals, as long as that limit isn't less than 30 percent.

The bill is supported the Michigan Association of Realtors and the Rental Property Owners Association, but opposed by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association — and, of course, dozens of municipalities statewide, in particular those struggling with affordable housing.

It's unclear where the bill stands after the November election, which saw stunning statewide wins for Democrats. A lame duck session continues under Republican control for now, until Democrats take the majority in both chambers of the Michigan Legislature in January for the first time since 1984.

Short-term rentals, thus far, seem to be a largely bipartisan issue — with neither side taking public stances for or against the bill en masse.

