These key House races will determine the balance of Congress
Nearly a week after Election Day and control of the House of Representatives remains up in the air, with key races across five states – Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon and Maine – still tabulating votes in what will likely be neck-and-neck races. Either party needs 218 seats to...
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
McConnell defeats Scott to remain Senate GOP leader
Despite a somewhat disappointing showing by Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which resulted in some calls for change, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected Senate GOP leader once again on Wednesday. McConnell handily defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chaired the party's Senate campaign efforts in the midterms, and...
Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit...
Senate Democrats call on Republicans to help pass DACA legislation in lame-duck session
Senate Democrats called on Republican lawmakers Wednesday to join them in passing legislation during the lame-duck session to protect young migrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported. What You Need To Know. Senate Democrats called on Republican lawmakers Wednesday to join them in passing legislation during the...
Senators vote to advance marriage equality bill in bipartisan fashion
The Senate on Wednesday voted in bipartisan fashion to advance a bill that will enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriage into law. The final vote was 62-37, with a dozen Republicans joining all present Democrats on the crucial test vote. Support for the bill gained momentum in recent months...
Now in charge of House, Republicans expected to investigate Hunter Biden, Afghanistan withdrawal, more
Knowing history was on their side, Republicans in the House spent months vowing to turn their grievances about the Biden administration into investigations if they regained control of the chamber. What You Need To Know. Knowing history was on their side, Republicans in the House spent months vowing to turn...
Electoral reform, marriage equality and more: Congress gears up for busy lame duck session
Newly elected lawmakers spent the early part of this week flocking to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., this week for new member orientation, a flurry of activity that one new member of Congress pointed out is “kind of like school.”. “You got a week, got Thanksgiving break, then you...
Trump-backed Nevada GOP Senate candidate concedes loss
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada conceded on Tuesday that he lost, issuing statements saying that he won’t contest the result but calling mail-in balloting a “tactic” that tilted the balance. “I am confident that any challenge...
Why the AP hasn't called control of the House yet
The GOP's wait for a U.S. House majority dragged into a second week, as the amount of votes still to be counted after Tuesday in California and elsewhere kept The Associated Press from calling the final seat Republicans need for control. What You Need To Know. The GOP's wait for...
Pence: Trump's Jan. 6 tweet was 'reckless,' made clear 'he decided to be part of the problem'
Mike Pence says former President Donald Trump’s tweet in the throes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection blaming his vice president for not blocking certification of Joe Biden’s election victory was “reckless” and “endangered” members of Pence’s family who were at the U.S. Capitol.
High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward's request...
Amid possible 'tight majority,' McCarthy's speakership dreams hang in the balance
Although votes are still being counted and several congressional races have yet to be called, Republicans are still expected to control the House of Representatives – by a much smaller margin than they had previously hoped. As the country still awaits the full results of last week's election to...
Senate set to take up marriage equality during lame duck session
The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would codify same-sex marriage into law in the coming weeks, a move made that Democrats put off until after the midterm elections. A vote on the amended Respect for Marriage Act will be just one of the Senate’s many...
Sen. Mitch McConnell reelected as Republican leader, quashing challenge from Sen. Rick Scott after GOP midterm failures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell reelected as Republican leader, quashing challenge from Sen. Rick Scott after GOP midterm failures. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Russia-Ukraine war live: attacks on Odesa and Dnipro in what appears to be latest Russian mass strike on Ukraine
Kyiv and Dnipro air defence systems working to shoot down incoming rockets, officials say
With new Afghan family reunification guide, no option for most evacuees just yet
The Biden administration on Monday launched a new guide for Afghans in the U.S. hoping to reunite with their family members still stuck overseas, though it’s missing a new form intended to streamline reunions for Afghan evacuees with temporary status. The new landing page is a centralized place on...
Kevin McCarthy clears first test in bid to becoming House speaker, winning GOP vote; long slog ahead to quell opposition
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy clears first test in bid to becoming House speaker, winning GOP vote; long slog ahead to quell opposition. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Dr. Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, boosted ahead of holidays
As Americans head into the holiday season, the country's top infectious disease expert is sounding the alarm about bolstering protection against COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. Gathering for the holidays can be "a perfect setup to get an uptick in respiratory diseases," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical...
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown will seek fourth term in 2024
Fresh off his 70th birthday last week, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is keeping no secret his plans for the next election cycle. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown tells Spectrum News he will run for reelection in 2024. The veteran lawmaker insists a Democrat can still win statewide in Ohio, despite Tim...
