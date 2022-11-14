ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Bay News 9

These key House races will determine the balance of Congress

Nearly a week after Election Day and control of the House of Representatives remains up in the air, with key races across five states – Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon and Maine – still tabulating votes in what will likely be neck-and-neck races. Either party needs 218 seats to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

McConnell defeats Scott to remain Senate GOP leader

Despite a somewhat disappointing showing by Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which resulted in some calls for change, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected Senate GOP leader once again on Wednesday. McConnell handily defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chaired the party's Senate campaign efforts in the midterms, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit...
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Senators vote to advance marriage equality bill in bipartisan fashion

The Senate on Wednesday voted in bipartisan fashion to advance a bill that will enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriage into law. The final vote was 62-37, with a dozen Republicans joining all present Democrats on the crucial test vote. Support for the bill gained momentum in recent months...
UTAH STATE
Bay News 9

Trump-backed Nevada GOP Senate candidate concedes loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada conceded on Tuesday that he lost, issuing statements saying that he won’t contest the result but calling mail-in balloting a “tactic” that tilted the balance. “I am confident that any challenge...
NEVADA STATE
Bay News 9

Why the AP hasn't called control of the House yet

The GOP's wait for a U.S. House majority dragged into a second week, as the amount of votes still to be counted after Tuesday in California and elsewhere kept The Associated Press from calling the final seat Republicans need for control. What You Need To Know. The GOP's wait for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward's request...
ARIZONA STATE
Bay News 9

Senate set to take up marriage equality during lame duck session

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would codify same-sex marriage into law in the coming weeks, a move made that Democrats put off until after the midterm elections. A vote on the amended Respect for Marriage Act will be just one of the Senate’s many...
Bay News 9

With new Afghan family reunification guide, no option for most evacuees just yet

The Biden administration on Monday launched a new guide for Afghans in the U.S. hoping to reunite with their family members still stuck overseas, though it’s missing a new form intended to streamline reunions for Afghan evacuees with temporary status. The new landing page is a centralized place on...
Bay News 9

Dr. Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, boosted ahead of holidays

As Americans head into the holiday season, the country's top infectious disease expert is sounding the alarm about bolstering protection against COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. Gathering for the holidays can be "a perfect setup to get an uptick in respiratory diseases," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical...
Bay News 9

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown will seek fourth term in 2024

Fresh off his 70th birthday last week, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is keeping no secret his plans for the next election cycle. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown tells Spectrum News he will run for reelection in 2024. The veteran lawmaker insists a Democrat can still win statewide in Ohio, despite Tim...
OHIO STATE

