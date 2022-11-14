Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Huffer To Seek County Coroner Job
Plain Township Trustee Tyler Huffer announced Tuesday he will be seeking the county coroner position. He filed his declaration of candidacy with Kosciusko Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run...
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Bans Farm Animals in Town
CLAYPOOL - At Tuesday night's meeting, the Claypool Town Council voted 2-1 to ban farm animals, including chickens, within town limits. Prior to this decision, there was no active ordinance regarding farm animals. In-town residents with chickens on their properties will have 60 days to remove them. In new business,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer Named 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award Recipient During Aim Ideas Summit
FRENCH LICK – Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer received the 2022 Russel G. Lloyd Distinguished Service Award from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim). Thallemer was presented the award on Nov. 3 during the Presidents’ Reception at the 2022 Aim Ideas Summit, according to a news release from Aim. Thallemer, a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Duncan Steps Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, his last with the Council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current Council vice president, is required to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Library Board Approves Updates To Volunteer Policy
Warsaw Community Public Library's Board of Trustees approved updates to the library's volunteer policy during a meeting Monday. One update clarifies classifications for junior and senior volunteers at the library. The clarification is as follows: "Junior volunteers are students in seventh and eighth grade. Senior volunteers are students in ninth grade through age 17. Once a volunteer turns 18, they must fill out a criminal/background check to continue volunteering at the library. Junior and senior volunteers are supervised by the Children's Department and/or the Community Outreach Department."
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:41 a.m. Tuesday - Jessica Kay Manns, 34, Rochester, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 11:40 a.m. Tuesday - Armando Coredero, 39, Ligonier, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,250. • 11:41...
Times-Union Newspaper
U.S. 30 Teams Coming To Library
The ProPEL U.S. 30 East team is coming to two area libraries Friday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the team will be at Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St., Warsaw. From 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the team will be at Peabody...
Times-Union Newspaper
Final Plat For Gateway Grove Gym OK’d By Warsaw Planners
Though the former Madison Elementary School/Gateway Education Center on North Union Street is gone, the gymnasium still stands at the end of West Fort Wayne Street as part of the Gateway Grove subdivision. Monday night, the Warsaw Plan Commission unanimously approved the final plat for the Gateway Grove PUD (planned...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Pete Buttigieg one-on-one
INDIANAPOLIS – After a the busy campaign season ahead of the midterms, IN Focus is speaking with Transportation Secretary and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) about Democratic progress nationally, as well as his own political future. Speaking with Kristen Eskow on Tuesday morning, Buttigieg said he was...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Announces Altered Trash Schedule
The city of Warsaw announced an altered trash schedule for the upcoming holiday season. City offices will also close to observe the listed holidays. Nov. 24’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 23; Nov. 25’s trash pickup will be moved to Nov. 28; Dec. 26’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 23; Dec. 27’s trash pickup will be moved to Dec. 28; and Jan. 2’s track pickup will be moved to Jan. 3.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
WANE-TV
DeKalb County looks at buggy tax again
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After multiple months of consideration, DeKalb County Commissioners are once again pondering a buggy tax. It’s a proposition that seems Sisyphean at this point, with the commissioners having gotten close, but ultimately not being able to find enough support in late September. On...
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael Kent Keith
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw School Board Reflects On Weekend Bus Accident
Saturday’s bus accident in Warsaw, which injured 20 high school students from Illinois, was on the Warsaw Community Schools' Board of Trustees' mind during a meeting Monday. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said the school district responded to the accident and aided those at the scene. WCS Transportation Director Mark Fick and Assistant Director of Transportation Kristi Newton brought a WCS bus to take the uninjured passengers to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital.
Times-Union Newspaper
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. She was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Morrow County, Ohio, to Anna Hazel Galleher Addlesperger and Fred William Addlesperger. On July 18, 1946, she married Harold Edward Pfeifer. Evelyn’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service at a...
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
Times-Union Newspaper
Glinda Isley
Glinda Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Health Care. Graveside services are tentatively planned for Saturday, Nov. 19 under the care of Titus Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/31/22 A rollover accident was reported in the area of 700 N. State Road 23 in Walkerton. 10/31/22 A Grovertown resident reported that tires were dumped on the property. 10/31/11 A Knox resident reported a stolen laptop. 10/31/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of State...
