OBITUARY: Lori Dawn Robinson Williams
Lori Dawn Robinson Williams, 52, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Alamance County on June 28, 1970.
Lori previously worked as a dedicated employee with Walmart, Rockingham, in the garden center. Everyone that knew her would share that she was a sweet lady. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed fishing. She dearly loved her family, her children and grandchildren, and never missed a birthday or Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Taylor Robinson.
Lori is survived by her husband, Kenny Williams of the home; sons, Jerry Ellis (Tosha) of Reidsville and Matthew Dale Marsh of Rockingham; stepson, Mike Fowler (Cassandra) of Ellerbe; grandchildren, Mason Wilson, Jerry Lee Ellis Jr., Caleb Ellis, Maddie Ellis, and Kaleigh McCormick (Justice); and great-grandson, Kolstyn McCormick.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.
Donations in Lori’s memory may be made to: FirstHealth Outpatient Cancer Center, 220 Page Road N., Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Williams family.
Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.
Comments / 0