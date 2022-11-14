Operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from day one in service, the MV George III, the first of Pasha Group’s two new ‘Ohana Class, Jones Act-qualified containerships, is the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessel to serve the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane. The George III features a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller. George III is the first LNG-powered vessel to fuel on the West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii. The new 774-foot Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels. With the first delivered and the second on the way, George Pasha, IV, President and CEO, Pasha Hawaii and Ed Washburn, SVP, Fleet Operations, Pasha Hawaii, discuss the challenges and reward of building two new LNG-fueled containerships from scratch.

1 DAY AGO