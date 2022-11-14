Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
dailycoin.com
FTX Has Enough Funds to Compensate Customers – Sam Bankman-Fried Wants to Restart the Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has disclosed the firm’s financial situation, along with a statement of intent to restart and “do right by customers.”. SBF Reveals Illiquid Assets of FTX. In the wake of FTX’s ‘Chapter 11‘ bankruptcy filing made...
decrypt.co
Ontario Teachers Sunk $95M in FTX—Pension Fund Says Collapse Will Have 'Limited Impact'
If a Canadian pension fund investing in a crypto firm that’s gone bankrupt sounds familiar, that’s because it happened with Celsius Network. The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says the $95 million it invested in FTX Trading and FTX US will have a “limited impact” on the plan.
cryptopotato.com
Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy
This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
marinelink.com
Alternative Fuels, Newbuilds and Retrofits are Key to Marine Industry Growth
The global marine vessel market is projected to grow from $170.75 billion in 2021 to $188.57 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.43%, according to research from Fortune Business Insights. From transportation vessels to workboats to marine construction ships, companies want to grow their business, stay current with new...
decrypt.co
Amy Wu Resigns From FTX Ventures as SBF's Crypto Empire Unravels
A former partner at Lightspeed Ventures, Wu joined the investment arm of FTX in January, funding several crypto startups. As the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to send shockwaves across the industry, Amy Wu, a former partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, told The Information on Friday that she has resigned from her position with FTX Ventures.
marinelink.com
Kongsberg Design & Equipment for India-built Offshore Wind Vessels
Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured a NOK 300 million ($30,2 million) contract with Pelagic Wind Services to supply advanced vessel design and equipment for two new CSOVs to be built at Cochin Shipyard in India. The CSOVs will be built to Kongsberg Maritime’s UT 5519 HL design, which, according to...
marinelink.com
Stolt Tankers Partners with Stolthaven Terminals to Treat Wastewater On Shore
Stolt Tankers and Stolthaven Terminals have partnered to remove and sustainably treat wastewater from ships docked in Houston. In June 2021 the two divisions began a pilot program to identify and balance the challenges, costs and benefits of treating washwater from ships at Stolthaven Houston's onsite wastewater treatment plant. The facility, which has been operational for more than 20 years, was expanded and modernized in 2018, allowing the terminal to increase its capability to treat third-party waste.
marinelink.com
Eidesvik Offshore Says Revenue, Backlog on the Rise
From left: CFO in Eidesvik Offshore, Helga Cotgrove and CEO in Eidesvik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo. - ©Eidesvik Offshore. Norwegian offshore support vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore posted what it said was the second consecutive quarter with a revenue level not seen since 2016. The company's revenue was NOK 190.4...
marinelink.com
Edda Wind Orders Another CSOV from Gondan
Norwegian offshore wind service vessel firm Edda Wind has ordered another commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from Gondan Shipbuilders, in Spain. The newbuild will be of Salt 0474 design, which is a further development of the Salt 0217 design and will be delivered in April 2025. In addition, the company has an option with the yard for one more vessel.
marinelink.com
Freeport LNG Restart Delay Causes Vessels to Seek Other Ports
A few liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels have turned away from the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas over the past few days on expectations the plant's restart will be delayed until December or later, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv. Federal pipeline safety regulators on Tuesday released a...
marinelink.com
Australia Bans Bulk Carrier Over Unpaid Wages
A Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier has been detained and is temporarily prohibited from entering Australian ports after it was discovered the crew onboard was being underpaid. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said it banned the Costanza for three months after it found evidence that crew were owed about AUD$108,000 in wages, and that the majority of the crew seafarer employment agreements had a salary amount less than the collective agreement for the vessel.
marinelink.com
Gallery: Mozambique's Coral Sul FLNG Ships First LNG Cargo
The Italian oil and gas company Eni, the operator of the the Coral South project offshore Mozambique, said Monday that the first shipment of LNG produced from the Coral gas field, in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin, had departed from the Coral Sul FLNG facility. The Coral Sul...
marinelink.com
GAC Opens Another Office in Taiwan
Global shipping and logistics provider GAC Group is expanding its presence in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region by establishing a new office in Taiwan’s second-largest port, Taichung. The port has constructed several tailor-made wharves to serve the offshore wind energy industry as the country looks to become the...
marinelink.com
CTM Rolls Out Kaiko Systems' Software Fleetwide
Berlin-based Kaiko Systems said it is partnering with C Transport Maritime (CTM) to roll out its software on CTM’s entire fleet under technical management, consisting of 30 dry bulk carriers. By using Kaiko Systems' software, CTM will be able to streamline crews’ manual technical operations on board and make...
marinelink.com
Intellian to Design and Supply User Terminals for Viasat Maritime
Satellite communications solutions provider Intellian has been awarded a contract to design and supply a bespoke range of Ka-band user terminals exclusively for communications company Viasat’s Maritime connectivity solution. In addition, Intellian will also develop a 100cm upgrade kit for Intellian’s NX Series VSAT maritime antenna. The conversion kit...
marinelink.com
Singapore Marine Fuel Sales Hit One-year High in October
Marine fuel sales in Singapore surged to a one-year high in October, latest official data showed on Monday, as more competitive prices attracted ships to refuel at the world's top bunkering hub. October bunker sales totaled 4.25 million tonnes, climbing 7% from September, while vessel arrivals for bunkering at Singapore...
marinelink.com
Pasha Hawaii Brings LNG Containerships Online
Operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from day one in service, the MV George III, the first of Pasha Group’s two new ‘Ohana Class, Jones Act-qualified containerships, is the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessel to serve the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane. The George III features a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller. George III is the first LNG-powered vessel to fuel on the West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii. The new 774-foot Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels. With the first delivered and the second on the way, George Pasha, IV, President and CEO, Pasha Hawaii and Ed Washburn, SVP, Fleet Operations, Pasha Hawaii, discuss the challenges and reward of building two new LNG-fueled containerships from scratch.
marinelink.com
Baltic Index Hits Over One-week Low
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index slipped to its lowest in more than a week on Monday, pressured by declines in the capesize and supramax segments. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, dropped 30 points, or about 2.2%, to 1,325, its lowest since November 4.
marinelink.com
Largest Italian-built Cruise Ship Delivered to MSC
MSC Group’s Cruise Division on Wednesday officially took delivery from shipbuilding group Fincantieri of its new flagship MSC Seascape, said to be the largest and most technologically advanced cruise ship ever built in Italy. The vessel is the 21st to join the MSC Cruises fleet and the fourth to...
