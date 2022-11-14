ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Copperas Cove Junior High qualifies twice as many students for Region 8, West Zone Band than any other participating school districts

coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove's Martin Walker Elementary Reading Buddies program boosts student literacy and self confidence

Research has consistently shown that reading aloud to young children can help them build thinking skills and comprehension. The more you read with children, the better they will understand words and sentences on their own as they develop. Martin Walker Elementary fourth grade and kindergarten teachers coordinated to form Reading...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Lady Dawg volleyball players teach House Creek students volleyball fundamentals

Straight from the state playoffs, the Copperas Cove High School Lady Dawgs volleyball players are not resting on their laurels. They shared their district championship skills with third, fourth, and fifth graders at House Creek Elementary to improve the youngsters’ hand/eye coordination and balance. “Elementary-age students often have difficulty...
fox44news.com

New Belton ISD Elementary Schools Receive Official Names

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The two newest Belton ISD elementary schools can now be referred to by their official names: James L. Burrell Elementary and Hubbard Branch Elementary. The Board of Trustees approved the names at its regular meeting on Monday. The schools are part of the 2022...
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KWTX

Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, revealed a Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. The school district said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately...
WACO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Connally ISD teacher placed on leave after inappropriate communication with students, educator misconduct allegations

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A Connally ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave for reportedly communicating inappropriately with students, as well as allegations of educator misconduct. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Wesley Holt said the teacher was placed on leave immediately after hearing about the allegations. Specific details...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Killeen ISD superintendent humbled and grateful with $18 million donation

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD received a generous $18 million donation from well-known philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott says its because of the incredible work the district does on a daily basis. “Is really, truly this is a life changing type of donation for families. For many families within Killeen,” says Killeen ISD Superintendent […]
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Connally teacher accused of misconduct with students

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. Connally Independent School District Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a statement to staff, parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Tenured MCC professor fired over police dispute sues in federal court

A tenured McLennan Community College government professor is suing the college in federal court over his firing earlier this year that stemmed from a Jan. 25 incident with campus police. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, Casey Hubble claims the college...
WACO, TX

