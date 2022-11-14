Copperas Cove Junior High qualifies twice as many students for Region 8, West Zone Band than any other participating school districts

Read full article on original website
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove's Martin Walker Elementary Reading Buddies program boosts student literacy and self confidence
Research has consistently shown that reading aloud to young children can help them build thinking skills and comprehension. The more you read with children, the better they will understand words and sentences on their own as they develop. Martin Walker Elementary fourth grade and kindergarten teachers coordinated to form Reading...
Killeen ISD names assistant athletic director as interim boys basketball coach at Harker Heights High School
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has tabbed an interim coach for the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team. Wednesday, it named Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Lawler the interim coach for the Knights in the 2022-23 season. According to the district, Lawler spent 25 seasons coaching high school and...
coveleaderpress.com
Lady Dawg volleyball players teach House Creek students volleyball fundamentals
Straight from the state playoffs, the Copperas Cove High School Lady Dawgs volleyball players are not resting on their laurels. They shared their district championship skills with third, fourth, and fifth graders at House Creek Elementary to improve the youngsters’ hand/eye coordination and balance. “Elementary-age students often have difficulty...
fox44news.com
New Belton ISD Elementary Schools Receive Official Names
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The two newest Belton ISD elementary schools can now be referred to by their official names: James L. Burrell Elementary and Hubbard Branch Elementary. The Board of Trustees approved the names at its regular meeting on Monday. The schools are part of the 2022...
KWTX
‘People want to buy what I make’: Temple High School students sell classroom creations through online shop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This holiday season, Temple High School’s Career and Technical Education program students are making and selling handmade goods. But the shop is bringing more than just holiday cheer this year. Inside the culinary art kitchen classroom the students are getting a taste of their future.
fox7austin.com
Stony Point High School on lockdown
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
KWTX
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
KWTX
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
Connally ISD teacher placed on leave after inappropriate communication with students, educator misconduct allegations
Harker Heights basketball coach, Marlin ISD superintendent reprimanded by UIL
KWTX
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
Killeen ISD superintendent humbled and grateful with $18 million donation
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD received a generous $18 million donation from well-known philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott says its because of the incredible work the district does on a daily basis. “Is really, truly this is a life changing type of donation for families. For many families within Killeen,” says Killeen ISD Superintendent […]
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove area music instructors to offer children’s music lessons, scholarships
Rainbow Heart Studio to hold meet the teacher night on Nov. 20. Husband and wife duo Jonathan and Crystal Owens with Rainbow Heart Studio held a garage sale Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Copperas Cove to raise funds to create the Rainbow Heart Studio Scholarship Fund. “The scholarship fund is...
fox44news.com
Connally teacher accused of misconduct with students
WacoTrib.com
Tenured MCC professor fired over police dispute sues in federal court
A tenured McLennan Community College government professor is suing the college in federal court over his firing earlier this year that stemmed from a Jan. 25 incident with campus police. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, Casey Hubble claims the college...
Constraints on entry into a Christmas parade divide a Texas town
An organization added language to a Christmas parade application that some felt excluded LGBTQ groups from participating. It said “entries must be consistent with traditional biblical and family values.”
Pflugerville teacher who made ‘inappropriate’ comments no longer employed by district
Closures along 183A toll road in Liberty Hill area to impact drivers this week
Construction along the 183A toll road will impact drivers in the Liberty Hill area this week, the city said.
