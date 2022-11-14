ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Coca-Cola and Giant Food team up to give 1,000 meal kits to residents in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coca-Cola Consolidated and Giant food joined community volunteers to give away one thousand meal kits for Baltimore residents just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The collection of non-profits who participated in the distribution includes Next One Up, First Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Sandtown-Winchester, Banner Neighborhoods...
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
NBC Washington

Toys R Us Reopens in Macy's Stores: Where to Shop in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Toys "R" Us is back in the brick and mortar business just as parents begin their rush to get the hottest toys for the holidays. The iconic toy store chain that had to shut down all of its U.S. stores after filing bankruptcy in 2017 now has hundreds of small toy shops inside Macy's stores throughout the country, including many locations in the Washington, D.C., region.
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
WOLB 1010AM

Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and for all my last-minute planners, time is running out. If you’re skipping the traditional family meal, want to start a new tradition, or just want to switch things up to save a few coins, Baltimore has plenty of options to choose from! Below are places open on Thanksgiving Day in […] The post Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
Shore News Network

Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage

A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore

- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
Eater

A Hit Korean Fried Chicken Stall From Baltimore Is Coming to D.C.

A fledgling Baltimore stall slinging South Korea’s famed gangjeong chicken will add a second location in D.C. next year, with more on the way. The Chicken Lab, one of 20 vendors in Federal Hill’s buzzy Cross Street Market, centers around a specific style of poultry preparation where chunks of chicken are battered, deep fried, and then tossed in a sticky, sweet-and-spicy sauce to deliver a crispy consistency in each bite.
baltimorefishbowl.com

Auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant cancelled with 10 minutes until bidding deadline

The much-anticipated auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant in Fells Point was cancelled today with 10 minutes left to go in the online sale and a top bid of $1.32 million. The word “CANCELLED” was posted over a photo of the restaurant on the Alex Cooper Auctioneers website at 11:50 a.m. The auction, which started Nov. 12, was scheduled to end at noon today.
Journeyswithsteve

Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
