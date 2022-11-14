Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Jefferson STEM Elementary School And TCU Make Science Happen
On Nov. 10, second-grade students from Jefferson STEM Elementary School visited Science Central in Fort Wayne. While there, students experienced science firsthand while learning about space, states of matter, solar energy and more, according to a news release Warsaw Community Schools. WCS thanks Teachers Credit Union (TCU) for their donation....
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
abc57.com
All after-school activities cancelled Wednesday for South Bend elementary, middle schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All after-school activities are cancelled on Wednesday for elementary and middle school students in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Stay up to date on developing weather using the ABC57 weather app.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Change Lives With CASA
Warsaw Area Career (WACC) students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
wfft.com
Northwest Allen County Schools considering expansion as school capacity shrinks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northwest Allen County Schools could be running out of space. Three of the eight NACS elementary schools, both middle schools, and the one high school in the district, are all over 90 percent full this school year. The district’s ten-year enrollment projection predicts five of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw School Board Reflects On Weekend Bus Accident
Saturday’s bus accident in Warsaw, which injured 20 high school students from Illinois, was on the Warsaw Community Schools' Board of Trustees' mind during a meeting Monday. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said the school district responded to the accident and aided those at the scene. WCS Transportation Director Mark Fick and Assistant Director of Transportation Kristi Newton brought a WCS bus to take the uninjured passengers to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital.
wfft.com
4 Wabash seniors sign for college
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) -- Four Wabash senior student-athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on Tuesday. Seth Blossom signed with Ball State University to continue his swim career. Ashlynn Cruz signed with the University of Northwestern Ohio to continue her volleyball career. An All-Three Rivers Conference...
wbiw.com
Two Fort Wayne area troopers receive promotions
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, November 14, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotions of two Fort Wayne area troopers. Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been duly promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment. These promotions were earned through separate competitive selection processes.
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester University Waives Enrollment Deposit For Fall 2023
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University is waiving the enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduate students this fall. "We're waiving deposits for many of the same reasons we waived it during the pandemic, all related to families' financial concerns. These days, it is inflation and the state of the economy," said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president for enrollment. "We listen to prospective students and their families, and it is clear that waiving the deposit will be helpful to many."
Times-Union Newspaper
Young Tigers, Hire Park BMX Seeing Growth
Young Tigers Football & Cheerleading and Hire Park BMX are two big pieces of the Warsaw Parks System. Tuesday, representatives of both organizations talked to the Warsaw Parks Board about what they do and offer. “Record numbers this year and it’s a real exciting thing to see,” Dave McCool, Young...
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting, Free Community Skate At Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE - Twenty-six years after the first of four Kosciusko Leadership Academy white paper projects on an ice skating rink in the county, it’s become a reality. On Wednesday, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Miller Sunset Pavilion, 789 Park Ave., Winona Lake, which includes an ice skating rink.
Times-Union Newspaper
Patricia Ann Kuhn
NORTH WEBSTER – Patricia Ann Kuhn, age 77, and a resident of rural Leesburg, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Known by many as "Pat," she was born in Auburn on Feb. 12, 1945, and was a graduate of Larwill High School's class of 1963. She later attended classes at Ivy Tech Community College.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wulliman Seeking County Treasurer Position
Diane Wulliman announced Tuesday that she filed to run in the Dec. 1 Republican caucus for Kosciusko County treasurer. In a provided news release, she said she has been planning to run in the caucus for several months. “I am seeking this office because I want to give back to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael Kent Keith
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Town Council Partners On Dam Repair
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Town Council members unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District to repair the dam. Councilman Larry Siegel was not present at the meeting. David Johnston, Board member of Turkey Creek Dike and Dam Conservancy District, was present...
Times-Union Newspaper
Daniel P. Tittle
SYRACUSE – Daniel P. Tittle, of Syracuse, passed away surrounded by his family at Avalon Village in Ligonier on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the age of 76. Born in Gary, on July 19, 1946, he was one of the sons of Walter and Neva Tittle. Dan was a 1964 graduate of Portage High School. During the summers, he attended Culver Military Academy where he earned the privilege of being named captain of the 54-foot square rigger Fowler sailing vessel. He went on to Purdue University to further his education by receiving an Associate’s in Applied Science, in Aviation Flight Technology and later Bachelor of Science in the Professional Pilot School. Later, he received a master’s degree from Purdue in Industrial Design. On May 4, 1968, in West Lafayette, he married Katherine Marschke and together they raised their son, David.
95.3 MNC
Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student
The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Times-Union Newspaper
Huffer To Seek County Coroner Job
Plain Township Trustee Tyler Huffer announced Tuesday he will be seeking the county coroner position. He filed his declaration of candidacy with Kosciusko Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I’ve had a lot of people ask me to run...
Times-Union Newspaper
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. She was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Morrow County, Ohio, to Anna Hazel Galleher Addlesperger and Fred William Addlesperger. On July 18, 1946, she married Harold Edward Pfeifer. Evelyn’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service at a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Glinda Isley
Glinda Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Health Care. Graveside services are tentatively planned for Saturday, Nov. 19 under the care of Titus Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
