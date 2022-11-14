ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

No one hurt in single-engine plane crash in Anastasia State Park, authorities say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ANASTASIA ISLAND, Fla. — UPDATE: According to Florida Highway Patrol news release, the plane was traveling from West Palm and started experiencing engine failure.

The engine sputtered twice, then shut off the third time.

The piolet was trying to make it to the St. Augustine Airport but was unsuccessful and had to land on the beach.

The plane landed on the shore, but the waves overturned the plane and it came to a stop upside down in the water.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue reported that a single-engine plane crashed on the beach in Anastasia State Park.

Fire rescue personnel said that the pilot was successfully removed from the plane and is uninjured.

At this time, the St. Augustine Fire Department and Florida Highway Patrol are responding to the scene.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant is on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

