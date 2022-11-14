The biannual tradition for the Campus Community is back! Students, faculty, and staff are welcomed 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nov. 16, Academic Building, A300.

Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Pearland ISD sophomore selected as EngineerGirl ambassador
A picture of Maya Shankar, the Pearland ISD EngineerGirl ambassador. All of the EngineerGirl ambassadors for the 2022-23 school year can be viewed on the program's website. (Courtesy Pearland ISD) Maya Shankar, Turner College and Career High School sophomore in Pearland ISD, was selected to participate in the national EngineerGirl...
gisd.org
Public Invited to View Scott Building Last Time before Demolition
GALVESTON, Texas – Nov. 16, 2022. Members of the community who have ties to Galveston ISD’s Scott Building are invited to walk its halls one last time from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3., before the structure's upcoming demolition. The building has served various purposes, including...
uhd.edu
O’Kane Gallery and College of Sciences &Technology Host Virtual Artists’ Panel Discussion Nov. 17
“The Art/Science Nexus of Climate Change” virtual event brings together contemporary artists for a panel discussion hosted by the O’Kane Gallery and the College of Sciences & Technology, 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Artist-scientist Dr. Suzette Mouchaty, Adjunct Lecturer in the Department of Natural Sciences, will moderate...
coveringkaty.com
New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
Houston Press
T.H. Rogers Special Ed Students to be Shipped Out to Their Home Schools
Parents of special ed students at T.H. Rogers have received a letter dated November 15 saying that their students are going to be moved out of their specialized program at the school with its specially- trained teachers and aides and instead moved to their home schools. In that letter, with...
uhd.edu
Life always has a way of throwing us a curveball when we least expect it.
You know the unexpected … a flat tire, car accident, or unforeseen circumstances where financial support is a lifeline to get us back on track. The unexpected can sideline a student and raise barriers to persisting in their academic journey. The Determined Gator Fund provides critical assistance to students in their time of need to help them achieve their academic goals, earn their degrees, and launch (or re-launch) their careers.
Government Technology
Pearland Schools Investigating Unusual Network Activity
(TNS) — Pearland ISD has reported that it is investigating "unusual activity" in its computer system that it says was impacting some operations, including Skyward, a system that provides communication access to families and students. The district said in a press release that there has been no evidence that...
fox26houston.com
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
Click2Houston.com
HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment
HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
Click2Houston.com
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
'It's going to be very powerful': School named after Black woman who served as mayor of Fulshear
"I hope the students who will go to Viola Gilmore Randle Elementary will remember who she was. She was a public servant. She was a pioneer. She was a Fulshear icon."
Fort Bend ISD reinstates school bus service along University Boulevard after 3-month fight
After ABC13 first contacted Fort Bend ISD in August, about a dozen families banded together and spent the last three months organizing and fighting for their children's safety.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Dr. Suleman Lalani, among first Muslims elected to Texas Legislature, pledges to serve all Fort Bend County constituents
On Oct. 27, a few days after the start of early voting for the midterm election, Dr. Suleman Lalani took to social media to share a message sent by someone campaigning for his opponent. Lalani made a Twitter post with a screenshot of the message, which included links to two...
fox26houston.com
Teachers, parents say HISD school's decision to lock front gate during drop off is dangerous, unsafe
HOUSTON - Teachers and parents are upset with Houston ISD after one school's decision to change where kids can be dropped off in the mornings. Many are calling the new area dangerous and unsafe. PREVIOUS: Houston ISD police chief discusses school safety amid recent threats. The community at Forestbrook Middle...
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million
In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
Click2Houston.com
For months, almost no one knew Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had cancer
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For more than four months, the mayor of the nation’s fourth-largest city let few people know he had been diagnosed with bone cancer. Not even his 35-year-old daughter was aware.
HISD student arrested after ongoing conflict between Hispanic & Afghan classmates at Wisdom HS
An Afghan student was brutally attacked nearly two miles from Wisdom High School. HISD cops believe this was a hate crime after an ongoing "conflict" with Hispanic classmates.
fox26houston.com
Couple rebuilds homes to revitalize north Houston neighborhood
A couple is taking a new approach to revitalizing a north Houston neighborhood by replacing two run-down old homes with new ones specifically designed to be Airbnbs. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan gives us a look inside.
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
