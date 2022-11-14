ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The biannual tradition for the Campus Community is back! Students, faculty, and staff are welcomed 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nov. 16, Academic Building, A300.

 2 days ago
gisd.org

Public Invited to View Scott Building Last Time before Demolition

GALVESTON, Texas – Nov. 16, 2022. Members of the community who have ties to Galveston ISD’s Scott Building are invited to walk its halls one last time from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3., before the structure's upcoming demolition. The building has served various purposes, including...
GALVESTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
Houston Press

T.H. Rogers Special Ed Students to be Shipped Out to Their Home Schools

Parents of special ed students at T.H. Rogers have received a letter dated November 15 saying that their students are going to be moved out of their specialized program at the school with its specially- trained teachers and aides and instead moved to their home schools. In that letter, with...
uhd.edu

Life always has a way of throwing us a curveball when we least expect it.

You know the unexpected … a flat tire, car accident, or unforeseen circumstances where financial support is a lifeline to get us back on track. The unexpected can sideline a student and raise barriers to persisting in their academic journey. The Determined Gator Fund provides critical assistance to students in their time of need to help them achieve their academic goals, earn their degrees, and launch (or re-launch) their careers.
HOUSTON, TX
Government Technology

Pearland Schools Investigating Unusual Network Activity

(TNS) — Pearland ISD has reported that it is investigating "unusual activity" in its computer system that it says was impacting some operations, including Skyward, a system that provides communication access to families and students. The district said in a press release that there has been no evidence that...
fox26houston.com

Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment

HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million

In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX

