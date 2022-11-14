ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

OK! Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Halloween Costumes Seem To Hint At Rumors Of Family Strife

Are Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz trying to tell us something — or are they in on the joke? Around the time the young couple tied the knot this past April, rumors swirled that the actress wasn't on good terms with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, and though the bride has debunked the gossip, their Halloween costumes appear to reference the drama.For a star-studded West Hollywood party on Wednesday, October 26, the blonde beauty, 27, and Beckham, 23, dressed up as none other than Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the infamous star-crossed lovers who got together despite their families being embroiled in...
RadarOnline

Back Together? Johnny Depp & Rumored Girlfriend Joelle Rich Spotted Together In Las Vegas Days After Alleged Split

Johnny Depp and his alleged girlfriend, Joelle Rich, were spotted together again over the weekend just days after rumors swirled suggesting the couple had split, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to the 59-year-old movie star’s sensational love life, Depp and Rich were photographed together in Las Vegas over the weekend after the actor played a show with Jeff Back at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday night.According to Daily Mail, the 37-year-old British lawyer is “crazy” about Depp and flew into Vegas from London to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean star perform.“They took Joelle to the VIP room...
LAS VEGAS, NV
POPSUGAR

Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Lindsay Lohan is ready to show off her husband. At a "Falling For Christmas" screening on Nov. 9, the star posed on the red carpet with financier Bader Shammas in New York City. Though Lohan, who's in the midst of a major comeback with her newly minted Netflix partnership, has offered glimpses of their romance on Instagram, the recent appearance marks the pair's first time on a red carpet together. The actor wore a sparkly sheer dress covered in florals, while Shammas kept it simple in a black suit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted Arm in Arm in New York City

More than three years after their split, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are figuratively -- and literally -- still linked. The exes were photographed out walking in New York City on Tuesday with the Oscar nominee holding the leash for his two dogs. At one point, the two were snapped with their arms around each other during their outing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Take Son Cy, 8 Months, For Lunch In NYC: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence enjoyed a family lunch with her husband Cooke Maroney and their eight-month-old son Cy on a beautiful fall afternoon in New York City. The 32-year-old actress wore a low-key outfit and walked beside her husband, who pushed their son in a black stroller. Jennifer rocked a casual blue jumpsuit with a colorful collar and a pair of white shoes. The X-Men: First Class star tied her blonde hair in a ponytail and wore no makeup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid

Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Page Six

Alexander Skarsgård appears to have welcomed first baby with Tuva Novotny

Congratulations may be in order for Alexander Skarsgård. The “Big Little Lies” alum appears to have welcomed his first child with Tuva Novotny, seven months after the Swedish actress debuted her baby bump. Novotny, 42, was spotted pushing a stroller Monday after a dinner date in New York City. Skarsgård, 46, walked beside the Stockholm native while holding a baby wrapped in a blanket in his arms. The couple have yet to announce the birth, and the “Northman” star’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Rumors spread earlier this year that Skarsgård was dating Novotny, who is also the mother...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
