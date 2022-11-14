Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Halloween Costumes Seem To Hint At Rumors Of Family Strife
Are Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz trying to tell us something — or are they in on the joke? Around the time the young couple tied the knot this past April, rumors swirled that the actress wasn't on good terms with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, and though the bride has debunked the gossip, their Halloween costumes appear to reference the drama.For a star-studded West Hollywood party on Wednesday, October 26, the blonde beauty, 27, and Beckham, 23, dressed up as none other than Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the infamous star-crossed lovers who got together despite their families being embroiled in...
Jennifer Lawrence Said She Used to ‘Get Stoned’ With Her Co-Stars Before She Was ‘a Mom’
Jennifer Lawrence has seen quite a few changes since becoming a mom. Having a child has certainly hindered some of the fun activities she used to do with her castmates.
Gigi Hadid Wants To Keep Romance With Leonardo DiCaprio 'Private' Out Of 'Respect' For Ex Zayn Malik
Despite happily dating Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid is still watching out for ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. According to an insider, as her romance with the Titanic hunk get's more serious, Hadid has been cautious to not make her love life the center of attention out of respect for the father of her daughter.
Back Together? Johnny Depp & Rumored Girlfriend Joelle Rich Spotted Together In Las Vegas Days After Alleged Split
Johnny Depp and his alleged girlfriend, Joelle Rich, were spotted together again over the weekend just days after rumors swirled suggesting the couple had split, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to the 59-year-old movie star’s sensational love life, Depp and Rich were photographed together in Las Vegas over the weekend after the actor played a show with Jeff Back at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday night.According to Daily Mail, the 37-year-old British lawyer is “crazy” about Depp and flew into Vegas from London to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean star perform.“They took Joelle to the VIP room...
Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Lindsay Lohan is ready to show off her husband. At a "Falling For Christmas" screening on Nov. 9, the star posed on the red carpet with financier Bader Shammas in New York City. Though Lohan, who's in the midst of a major comeback with her newly minted Netflix partnership, has offered glimpses of their romance on Instagram, the recent appearance marks the pair's first time on a red carpet together. The actor wore a sparkly sheer dress covered in florals, while Shammas kept it simple in a black suit.
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
ETOnline.com
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted Arm in Arm in New York City
More than three years after their split, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are figuratively -- and literally -- still linked. The exes were photographed out walking in New York City on Tuesday with the Oscar nominee holding the leash for his two dogs. At one point, the two were snapped with their arms around each other during their outing.
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Take Son Cy, 8 Months, For Lunch In NYC: Photos
Jennifer Lawrence enjoyed a family lunch with her husband Cooke Maroney and their eight-month-old son Cy on a beautiful fall afternoon in New York City. The 32-year-old actress wore a low-key outfit and walked beside her husband, who pushed their son in a black stroller. Jennifer rocked a casual blue jumpsuit with a colorful collar and a pair of white shoes. The X-Men: First Class star tied her blonde hair in a ponytail and wore no makeup.
Jessica Biel Shared Never-Before-Seen Wedding Renewal Photo with Justin Timberlake & She’s Glowing
Hollywood power couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got married back 2012. Today, the couple is celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, which officially makes them one of the cutest and long-lasting Hollywood couples out there. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” Biel wrote on Instagram alongside...
In Style
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Olivia Wilde Stuns In Chevron Slip Dress & Red Gloves For LACMA Gala: Photos
Olivia Wilde, 38, looked dazzling at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday. The actress showed up to the Los Angeles, CA event in a shimmering silver and purple slip dress that had zig zag patterns on it and posed on the red carpet. She paired the epic look with red PVC gloves and red strappy heels as her long wavy hair was down.
Alexander Skarsgård appears to have welcomed first baby with Tuva Novotny
Congratulations may be in order for Alexander Skarsgård. The “Big Little Lies” alum appears to have welcomed his first child with Tuva Novotny, seven months after the Swedish actress debuted her baby bump. Novotny, 42, was spotted pushing a stroller Monday after a dinner date in New York City. Skarsgård, 46, walked beside the Stockholm native while holding a baby wrapped in a blanket in his arms. The couple have yet to announce the birth, and the “Northman” star’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Rumors spread earlier this year that Skarsgård was dating Novotny, who is also the mother...
