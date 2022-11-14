Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.8-magnitude earthquake shakes up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.8-magnitude earthquake felt by hundreds of people struck near Half Moon Bay south of San Francisco in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6.5-mile deep quake hit at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, about 1.5 miles south of Half Moon Bay, according to the USGS. Hundreds of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hells Angels bikers killed man, beat off-duty cop at Chris Stapleton show, CA cops say
Five men were arrested in the June killing of a man and assault of an off-duty cop in California, police said. On June 18 around 10:45 p.m, Mountain View police responded to reports of an unconscious man near the Stage Right Cafe at a Chris Stapleton concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater, according to a news release from the Mountain View Police Department.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Suspect in McDonald’s attack puts police K-9 in headlock during standoff, CA cops say
A man accused of assaulting others at a California McDonald’s was arrested during a nearly four-hour long standoff with police, which included him putting a K-9 in a headlock, authorities said. While inside the fast food restaurant on Sunday. Nov. 13 in Terra Linda, Robert Michael Chernoff, 35, is...
Comments / 0