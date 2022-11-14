Copperas Cove's Martin Walker Elementary Reading Buddies program boosts student literacy and self confidence

Read full article on original website
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove Junior High qualifies twice as many students for Region 8, West Zone Band than any other participating school districts
Thirteen schools, 407 junior high band members, and only 189 All-Region junior high band members are chosen. Forty-eight of those selections, more than 25 percent, were captured by Copperas Cove Junior High band members with three more students selected as alternates, ready to step in if a region band member is unable to participate in this Friday’s concert and clinic.
KWTX
‘People want to buy what I make’: Temple High School students sell classroom creations through online shop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This holiday season, Temple High School’s Career and Technical Education program students are making and selling handmade goods. But the shop is bringing more than just holiday cheer this year. Inside the culinary art kitchen classroom the students are getting a taste of their future.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove area music instructors to offer children’s music lessons, scholarships
Rainbow Heart Studio to hold meet the teacher night on Nov. 20. Husband and wife duo Jonathan and Crystal Owens with Rainbow Heart Studio held a garage sale Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Copperas Cove to raise funds to create the Rainbow Heart Studio Scholarship Fund. “The scholarship fund is...
coveleaderpress.com
Lady Dawg volleyball players teach House Creek students volleyball fundamentals
Straight from the state playoffs, the Copperas Cove High School Lady Dawgs volleyball players are not resting on their laurels. They shared their district championship skills with third, fourth, and fifth graders at House Creek Elementary to improve the youngsters’ hand/eye coordination and balance. “Elementary-age students often have difficulty...
Belton ISD unveils names of two new elementary schools
BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in September 2020. Belton ISD's Board of Trustees approved the names of two new elementary schools on Monday. According to the district, the schools will be named James L. Burrell Elementary and Hubbard Branch Elementary. Both schools came about from the 2022 bond proposal voters approved back in May.
Connally ISD teacher placed on leave after inappropriate communication with students, educator misconduct allegations
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A Connally ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave for reportedly communicating inappropriately with students, as well as allegations of educator misconduct. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Wesley Holt said the teacher was placed on leave immediately after hearing about the allegations. Specific details...
KWTX
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
The Shepherd's Heart Pantry works to feed more families
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Holidays are creeping closer along with the bills and money spent on food and gifts. Luckily, The Shepherd's Pantry in Mclennan County is here to support families in need, but they need some help this year. The pantry has served 20,000 more people than...
fox7austin.com
Stony Point High School on lockdown
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
KWTX
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, revealed a Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. The school district said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately...
Community honors life of veteran, doctor killed at Killeen mosque
The victim of a fatal stabbing was a highly decorated veteran who helped found the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, in hopes of bringing a place of prayer to a religious minority.
Pflugerville teacher who made ‘inappropriate’ comments no longer employed by district
A Pflugerville ISD teacher accused by parents of making racist comments with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district, according to a letter from Pflugerville Superintendent Douglas Killian.
Harker Heights basketball coach, Marlin ISD superintendent reprimanded by UIL
WACO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League met on Monday for a State Executive Committee hearing to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. In one hearing, the UIL suspended Harker Heights basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt for one year, gave him three years probation and...
fox44news.com
Feast of Sharing returning to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing. The event will be held...
KWTX
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee on Monday morning issued suspensions against Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson; and against Harker Heights High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Celneque Bobbitt, and the Harker Heights High School boys basketball program, in another case.
Donate food items to these places this holiday season
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
Constraints on entry into a Christmas parade divide a Texas town
An organization added language to a Christmas parade application that some felt excluded LGBTQ groups from participating. It said “entries must be consistent with traditional biblical and family values.”
fox44news.com
Christmas Toy Drives in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The holiday season is upon us, and many are already thinking of Christmas shopping and their gift list. But, giving Christmas presents isn’t always easy, especially in a season of high prices due to inflation. There are many different organizations and programs asking...
fox44news.com
Killeen Moss Rose Center to Open as Warming Center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Monday, November, 14. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 East Avenue E) at 8 p.m. tonight and...
