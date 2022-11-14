Read full article on original website
King leads Belgium soccer training in tongue-in-cheek film
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – With whistles, words of encouragement and even a fake tattoo, Belgium’s King Philippe took charge of the national “Red Devils” soccer team this week in a tongue-in-cheek film designed to get the country behind the side at the World Cup. The short film...
Soccer-Barcelona’s Lewandowski given three-game ban for red card
(Reuters) – Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three matches by the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) after he was sent off in his side’s 2-1 win at Osasuna last week. Defender Gerard Pique, who was on the substitute bench, was given a four-game ban after he...
Soccer-UK and Ireland announce stadium shortlist for Euro 2028 bid
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – The not yet built Everton Stadium has been included on the shortlist for UK and Ireland’s bid to host the 2028 European Championship, the countries’ Football Associations said on Wednesday. Wembley Stadium, which hosted last year’s Euro 2020 final, is one of three...
Soccer-World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar:. * The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Nov. 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.
Qatar 2022 is actually happening: a horrifying but irresistible prospect
And now, finally, some football. For much of the 12 years since Sepp Blatter’s fumbling fingers ripped open an envelope containing one word and a thousand questions, the 2022 World Cup has been able to exist in our minds as little more than a surreal abstraction. A computer-generated simulation. Some Philip K Dick-infused vision of a future that might never come to pass; that could even somehow be averted if we made the right choices. But the time for daydreaming and denial is over. This is happening. Matty Cash is going to Qatar, and to greater or lesser extents, we’re all going with him.
‘I’m trying to raise hope’: how one rugby coach found light amid depression | Andy Bull
Paul Pook, one of the 225 former players involved in the legal case against the game’s authorities, on the diagnosis that has changed his life
Tennis-Djokovic confirms he has visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
TURIN (Reuters) – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will take part in next year’s Australian Open after being granted a visa. “I was very happy to receive the news yesterday,” the 35-year-old Serb, who was sent home from Australia on the eve of last year’s event after a row about his COVID-19 vaccination status, said after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday.
