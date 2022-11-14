Read full article on original website
Looking Back: Mohnson mishap
Harvey Mohnson stands beside an overturned tractor on a farm north of Norfolk, Neb., in August 1967. He was in a hurry, going too fast, when he attempted to turn into the driveway and rolled the tractor. (Submitted by Mohnson’s daughter, Lana Thun of Battle Creek, Neb.)
KCAU 9 is back on air, thank you for your patience
It will be off-air until further notice but hopefully return in time for Thursday's 5 p.m. newscast.
Stray of the Day: Meet Toby
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Toby, a 1-year-old, male, black and white Pitbull mix. We featured him on Good Day Siouxland back in early October, but he’s still waiting. He’s been at the shelter since late August. They say he’s a super friendly guy who’s just the […]
Norfolk Iron & Metal announces expansion
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One of northeast Nebraska's larger employers is getting ready for a major expansion. Norfolk Iron & Metal announced Tuesday that they are planning a 16,300 square-foot addition to go along with a renovation of their existing space. Company officials said the work will allow the facility to...
NEWS 11.14.22: Salix Bank Robbery, Google Settlement, Winter Weather, and More
A suspect is behind bars accused of a bank robbery that took place early this afternoon in Salix. Sioux City Police pulled the suspect over and took him into custody. The investigation into the bank robbery continues. Update from the Sioux City Police Departmet (8:30 p.m.) The brother of a...
SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
Decatur housing director overpaid herself nearly $32,000, state audit says
LINCOLN — The executive director of a small-town Nebraska housing authority overpaid herself nearly $32,000 over 38 months, according to a recent state audit. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office has forwarded its findings about Nicole Small, who worked as head of the Decatur Housing Authority until March of this year, for possible criminal prosecution.
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
Bloomfield school board accepts superintendent's resignation
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school administrator is leaving at the end of the calendar year. According to the Bloomfield Community School District Board of Education, the board accepted superintendent Shane Alexander's resignation Monday night. In a statement sent to News Channel Nebraska Tuesday morning, board president Jason Hefner...
Iowa DOT presented possible designs for Gordon Drive viaduct project
Alternative designs for the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit project were presented to the public in person and virtually.
Norfolk family loses home, pet in accidental house fire
Officials say it took more than 30 firefighters and several emergency responders to control the fire.
Health Advisory Issued After ‘Forever’ Chemicals Are Found In Sioux City Water Plant
Sioux City, Iowa — The city of Sioux City is issuing a health advisory due to dangerous chemicals called PFAs detected in one of the city’s drinking water plants. It’s one of many communities across Iowa that has to come up with a plan to address the so-called “forever chemicals.”
Argument, assault leads to arrest of Norfolk man
An argument between two people lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man Tuesday night. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 400 block of West Monroe Avenue around 10:40 p.m. yesterday. Police talked with a man and his girlfriend who had been in a verbal argument and offered some options to the male before they left.
Norfolk leaders discuss moving forward after tax plan fails
Norfolk government officials in support of a proposed financing initiative suffered a significant blow during the recent general election. A ballot initiative, which would have raised local tax by a half cent in Norfolk, lost by more than 2,500 votes. The proposal would have raised funds for police, roads and...
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
Crashes reported around Sioux City amid patchy snowfall
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police are urging motorists to drive cautiously amid patchy snowfall. Since 9 a.m., Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers have responded to 18 crashes around the city. "The roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery right now; and city plows are currently out...
Owner of Sergeant Bluff construction company pleads guilty to tax evasion
A Sergeant Bluff businessman has pleaded guilty for tax evasion.
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh
LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
