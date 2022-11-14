Read full article on original website
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Douglas S. Freeman (VA) 2024 MF/ATT Post commits to Longwood
Douglas S. Freeman (VA) 2024 midfield/attack Ella Post of Yellow Jackets South has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Longwood University. High school: Douglas S. Freeman (Richmond, VA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Longwood University. Club teams: Yellow Jackets South, Lotus. Lacrosse...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Schools cut ribbons on latest pay-as-you-go funded schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - New milestones were reached for Baldwin County Schools Wednesday, November 16, 2022 as ribbon cuttings were held at two schools. Daphne’s Ninth Grade Academy and Stonebridge Elementary have been open since the start of the school year but were officially recognized with a formal ceremony.
