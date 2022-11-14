South Korea enter the World Cup group stage for the 10th successive edition in Qatar and 20 years on from their most famous side.The fourth-placed finish at the 2002 World Cup is the standard to aspire too, and in Son Heung-min they possess a genuine superstar to provide the spark.The Tottenham striker will be tasked with making the difference, but their form is not promising after a heavy loss to Japan and being held by Costa Rica, but the 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the final match before their first game in Qatar brings much-needed confidence.A faster start after...

2 DAYS AGO