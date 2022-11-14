Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar
Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
Complete List of FIFA World Cup Champions
Sports Illustrated revisits World Cup history by listing the winner of every tournament dating to its debut in 1930.
ng-sportingnews.com
Smallest country to reach the World Cup finals: List of nations to punch above their weight on the world’s biggest stage
The World Cup dream is about to begin again for 32 nations, with a host of countries big and small looking to flex their muscle on the global stage. As the planet's best teams gather in Qatar for four weeks of action, the perceived heavyweights like Brazil, France, England, Spain, Argentina and Germany will hold high hopes of being able to go all the way. For others, just making the finals already represents a significant achievement.
Before World Cup kicks off, has Qatar already lost at geopolitical football?
Far from acting as a bridge between different cultures, the first football World Cup hosted by an Arab Muslim country has ended up mired in recrimination and ill-feeling, less a celebration of sport’s soft power and reach than a display of its limits. Instead of burnishing Qatar’s image in...
ESPN
Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup
Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
Holding the World Cup in Qatar has damaged football and I will not be going | Philipp Lahm
Football should try to expand to new regions, but awarding a World Cup to Qatar was a mistake on a number of levels
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
South Korea World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
South Korea enter the World Cup group stage for the 10th successive edition in Qatar and 20 years on from their most famous side.The fourth-placed finish at the 2002 World Cup is the standard to aspire too, and in Son Heung-min they possess a genuine superstar to provide the spark.The Tottenham striker will be tasked with making the difference, but their form is not promising after a heavy loss to Japan and being held by Costa Rica, but the 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the final match before their first game in Qatar brings much-needed confidence.A faster start after...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria score as Argentina thump UAE in warm-up
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a comfortable 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their final World Cup warm-up game. Angel di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals in Abu Dhabi. Messi unselfishly set-up Manchester City's Alvarez...
Costa Rica World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Everything you need to know about Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup.
World Cup 2002: Robbie Keane cartwheels into Irish folklore
World Cup 2002: Robbie Keane cartwheels into Irish folklore.
Jonathan Osorio praises John Herdman's role in CanMNT World Cup qualification
Just a few years ago, the concept of the Canadian Men's National Team qualifying for the World Cup seemed abstract at best, but John Herdman has made it happen.
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all El Tri games in Qatar
Mexico have established themselves as consistent World Cup qualifiers since 1994 but they have struggled to really threaten the international elite. El Tri have reached the last 16 in the last seven consecutive World Cups - stretching back to USA '94 - but they have not reached the quarter finals, since their hosting of the tournament in 1986.
The Socceroos’ $1.3bn Qatar training base is beyond luxurious, but also a symbol of World Cup’s wider issues
At some point before the Socceroos landed in Doha, somebody – quite possibly a migrant worker – spent a not-insignificant amount of quality time with a pair of high-end hedge shears. By the start of this week, when the team started arriving at their World Cup training base, the maintenance was complete. The shrubbery in question, perfectly spaced and perched upon a neatly cultivated hill separating their two assigned training pitches, was fashioned into letters spelling out “ASPIRE ACADEMY”.
Gerardo Martino explains Raul Jimenez's inclusion in Mexico World Cup roster
Mexican national team head coach Gerardo Martino explained the decision to name Raul Jimenez to the 26-player World Cup roster.
Neymar names 4 other 2022 World Cup favourites alongside Brazil
Neymar discusses which countries he considers favourites to win the 2022 World Cup alongside Brazil.
Major League Soccer players headed to the World Cup
With all 32 teams having their rosters confirmed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, there will be 36 MLS players across 21 clubs that will be participating in the sport's biggest tournament. CF Montreal stands as the MLS team with the most players going to the World Cup...
Endrick: Player's father confirms visit to European giant
Endrick's father has confirmed a visit to one of the European giants chasing the Palmeiras youngster.
90min
