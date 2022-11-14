ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar

Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
NBC Chicago

Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018

It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
The Independent

England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar

England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
ng-sportingnews.com

Smallest country to reach the World Cup finals: List of nations to punch above their weight on the world’s biggest stage

The World Cup dream is about to begin again for 32 nations, with a host of countries big and small looking to flex their muscle on the global stage. As the planet's best teams gather in Qatar for four weeks of action, the perceived heavyweights like Brazil, France, England, Spain, Argentina and Germany will hold high hopes of being able to go all the way. For others, just making the finals already represents a significant achievement.
ESPN

Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup

Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
The Independent

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

South Korea enter the World Cup group stage for the 10th successive edition in Qatar and 20 years on from their most famous side.The fourth-placed finish at the 2002 World Cup is the standard to aspire too, and in Son Heung-min they possess a genuine superstar to provide the spark.The Tottenham striker will be tasked with making the difference, but their form is not promising after a heavy loss to Japan and being held by Costa Rica, but the 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the final match before their first game in Qatar brings much-needed confidence.A faster start after...
The Guardian

The Socceroos’ $1.3bn Qatar training base is beyond luxurious, but also a symbol of World Cup’s wider issues

At some point before the Socceroos landed in Doha, somebody – quite possibly a migrant worker – spent a not-insignificant amount of quality time with a pair of high-end hedge shears. By the start of this week, when the team started arriving at their World Cup training base, the maintenance was complete. The shrubbery in question, perfectly spaced and perched upon a neatly cultivated hill separating their two assigned training pitches, was fashioned into letters spelling out “ASPIRE ACADEMY”.
90min

Major League Soccer players headed to the World Cup

With all 32 teams having their rosters confirmed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, there will be 36 MLS players across 21 clubs that will be participating in the sport's biggest tournament. CF Montreal stands as the MLS team with the most players going to the World Cup...
90min

