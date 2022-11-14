'Not every school is like this:' MSU military members relish moment at Armed Forces Classic

Michigan State football's matchup with Indiana already has a deeper meaning behind it. In addition to granting bowl eligibility should MSU come away with the win, Saturday's game will also serve as senior day for the Spartans.The graduating class has certainly been through more than they bargained for when they signed as recruits. They've had their share of ups and downs such as coaching changes as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that forced changes to day-to-day football operations.Now, as their time as players comes to an end, the team is preparing to send them off in the best way they...
It is no secret that Michigan State University is overrun with squirrels. If you look to the left, to the right, up at the trees and down at your feet, a squirrel is more than likely to be spotted. Hosting six types of squirrel species, MSU is considered to have one of the higher and more diverse squirrel populations in the nation - as most campuses have only one or two types. The question remains, however: Should we be welcoming our furry friends, or should we fear their overconfidence?MSU research scientist Adia Sovie, who completed her dissertation on fox squirrel and gray squirrel...
On Tuesday students and community members gathered on the second floor of MSU's main library for a Clothing Repair-a-Thon. The event aimed to educate attendees on how repairing their old items could reduce garment waste and make clothes more unique in the process.The event was a collaboration between the MSU Library's Makerspace and the MSU Surplus Store. The Makerspace provided sewing machines, needles, thread and a space for the event. The Surplus Store - the retailer where MSU sells used and unneeded furniture and apparel - provided tattered garments and fabric for students to mend or combine into something wholly...
Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
On Sunday, the Black Student Alliance, or BSA, hosted the 50th annual Black Power Rally at The Wharton Center. The rally featured performances by several student organizations. The rally is a tradition that first began in 1972. It has brought the MSU Black community together to both celebrate Black culture and give voice to issues that the community faces, all through sketches, song and dance. The theme of the event was 'The Blackprint: Our culture can not be canceled.' It honors the significance of Black culture throughout history and in the present day. Black culture was celebrated throughout the event through awards given out...
For the first time in two years, MSU hosted its annual Global Festival at the Union: A long-standing tradition at MSU that serves as an educational celebration of different countries and cultures from around the world.The festival is free to anyone in the community who wants to learn about cultures that differ from their own. The event was complete with live performances of singing, dancing, traditional dance and martial arts."We give international students the stage to share their culture, things about their home countries or regions," communications and community outreach coordinator for the Office of International Students and Scholars Joy...
This week marks the fourth annual year of first-generation student appreciation week on campus. The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, is hosting events to increase awareness of the first-generation student community and connect students to resources.Included in this week's events were a resource fair, giveaways and a student-led roundtable discussion."It's just getting bigger and bigger," ASMSU assistant vice president for academic affairs Laura Graham. "Every year we have more partners and more attendees at the events, which is really cool to see." MSU TRIO is one of the organizations ASMSU partnered with. TRIO is part of the...
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people returned to Mid-Michigan for the largest model train show. Trains ran along various-sized modular displays set up at the MSU Pavilion. More than 3,000 people from across the country were expected to visit the model train show. The national model railroad association also had several free demonstrations.
Holiday season is approaching quickly, and with it, the season of giving. The East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts and Greater Lansing Food Bank are getting ahead of the curve with a holiday food drive running until Tuesday.This year's food drive is the first partnership between the two organizations. To solicit donations, every person who donates will be entered into a raffle for a variety of prizes - such as pottery pieces made at the center.Brady Broderick, the corporate and community giving specialist at Greater Lansing Food Bank, said this food drive comes at a crucial time for...
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
For the past two months, controversy has shrouded MSU's Board of Trustees, president and administration. In that time, trustees have been publicly criticized for a lack of transparency, violating their code of ethics and failing to comply with Title IX certification requirements. Several university governing bodies voted no confidence in the Board of Trustees and the events that led to the resignation of former President Samuel Stanley Jr.As the top levels of MSU have publicly crumbled, so have student perceptions of the university. The controversies have caused psychology sophomore Jonathan Castro's trust in MSU to dwindle. "If they can't really handle...
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Lines of students snaking around campus. Brisk fall weather. Hours of waiting. These images played out at voting locations on some Michigan public university campuses during the Nov. 8 general election, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University. Some have speculated...
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
On Sunday, November 13th, MSU's Pavilion for Agriculture hosted Lansing Model Railroad Club's, or LMRC, annual model train show and sale. The club has been hosting the show every November since it was established in 1955. Originally, the club and show operated in an out-of-use passenger train station in Lansing.Kurt Wilson has been attending LMRC shows for more than a decade, ever since he revisited his childhood love of trains. He's particularly interested in building complex layouts; at his home he has an O-scale layout that can run up to six trains at once.Organizers estimated that there were between 2,700 and...
