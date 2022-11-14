ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
10 hoax school shootings reported throughout Maine in 1 day, police say

PORTLAND (WGME) — Maine State Police said 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings on Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The...
MAINE STATE

