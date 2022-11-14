Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
SNAP scam alert: Protect your EBT card, SNAP benefits from texting scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says they will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact...
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
WTGS
Georgia Secretary of State outlines what to expect in Warnock-Walker runoff
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia is preparing for the runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate seat, and under SB202, that runoff will look a little different. Under the Georgia election law, introduced in 2021, there will be five weekdays of early voting,...
WTGS
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7M contract for COVID-19 protection in K-12 schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Southern University's Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics (IHLA) signed a $15.7 million contract with the Georgia Department of Public Health to work on efforts to manage COVID-19 in the state's K-12 schools. Despite the belief by many that COVID-19 is no longer a...
WTGS
10 hoax school shootings reported throughout Maine in 1 day, police say
PORTLAND (WGME) — Maine State Police said 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings on Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The...
WTGS
3-year-old Florida boy found dead in pond after going missing from home
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. -- A three-year-old Florida boy has been found dead after going missing over the weekend. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says 3-year-old Axel Caballero was located in a nearby retention pond after he wandered away from his home wearing a shirt and a diaper. A Florida Missing...
Comments / 0