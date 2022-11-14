ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia

(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility

ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Global apparel company to bring nearly 300 new jobs to Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. On the heels of recent jobs announcements in the area, Bryan County will soon have even more jobs for its workforce. On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that global apparel company Komar Brands will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million into a new manufacturing and distribution facility.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates

This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SAVANNAH, GA
crbjbizwire.com

Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Record-Breaking Sale

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – Pine Island, listed with the Charleston-based Huguley Team of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, has closed for $8M. The 56.1-acre private island in Okatie, South Carolina, is Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty's highest sale of the year and one of the firm's most talked-about listings. Pine Island is connected to the larger Spring Island by a causeway and is the private community's highest-recorded sale.
OKATIE, SC
WTGS

Savannah Police Dept. adds part-time Bike Unit with 25 officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is creating a new, part-time Bike Unit that will consist of 25 SPD officers. With the addition of the unit, officials said officers can work collectively in areas throughout the city and can be deployed to specific areas as needed. It...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy