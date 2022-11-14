Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia
(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
valdostatoday.com
Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility
ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
WJCL
Global apparel company to bring nearly 300 new jobs to Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. On the heels of recent jobs announcements in the area, Bryan County will soon have even more jobs for its workforce. On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that global apparel company Komar Brands will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million into a new manufacturing and distribution facility.
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Schools and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education Honor Tenth Cohort of REACH GA Scholars
Bulloch County Schools and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education hosted a signing ceremony and reception for their tenth Cohort of REACH Georgia scholars on November 10. The program now has 53 scholars with access to over $1 million in scholarships. Six eighth-grade students and their parents signed their...
How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates
This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WTGS
Second Harvest, community partners step up to the plate to meet holiday demands
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — With the holidays right around the corner, Coastal Georgia’s food banks are leaning on community partnerships to meet the growing demand for services. Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, said the colder months are a historically busy...
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
crbjbizwire.com
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Record-Breaking Sale
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – Pine Island, listed with the Charleston-based Huguley Team of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, has closed for $8M. The 56.1-acre private island in Okatie, South Carolina, is Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty's highest sale of the year and one of the firm's most talked-about listings. Pine Island is connected to the larger Spring Island by a causeway and is the private community's highest-recorded sale.
wtoc.com
Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources joins landfill search for missing 20-month-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the search for Quinton Simon. The department, along with the FBI, GBI, and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, are moving into their fourth week searching a Chatham County landfill for Simon’s remains.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 5 – Nov 13, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. 168 CHINESE KITCHEN. 456 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-4828. Permit Type: Food Service.
WTGS
Savannah Police Dept. adds part-time Bike Unit with 25 officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is creating a new, part-time Bike Unit that will consist of 25 SPD officers. With the addition of the unit, officials said officers can work collectively in areas throughout the city and can be deployed to specific areas as needed. It...
Comments / 0