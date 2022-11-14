Read full article on original website
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Kingsport Times-News
The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map
When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
WTVC
mymix1041.com
TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement
For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
WTVC
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
WTVC
The Beth's 2022 Dinner of Champions Bessie Smith Cultural Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reggie Smith talks about the "Next Level Champions" formal dinner will honor the individuals who have dedicated their time and resources to serve the Chattanooga community. Stay connected with The Bethlehem Center. (423) 266-1384. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
WTVC
utc.edu
New scholarship to honor longtime UTC executive Dr. Richard Brown
Dr. Richard Brown confessed to being flattered when he was told about a new scholarship program named after him. “My first reaction to it was that I was humbled and honored to have such a prestigious honor and recognition by the University, but after that, I was really excited about it,” he said. “This will create an opportunity for access to some students who are underserved by access to higher education.
WTVC
Grief launches career for good: Chattanooga widow cooks free Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One Chattanooga woman is turning her grief into something good. In a matter of months, Tracy Williams lost her husband, mother and sister. To help her heal, she started cooking. Now, she's using those gifts to help others this Thanksgiving. Bliss Zechman surprised her with help...
WTVC
New childhood action plan will help families find quality services in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 3-year plan is finally in the works that aims to tackle the barriers families face when looking for quality health, education, and childcare services here in Hamilton County. "You can often predict a student's future success, not just whether they're going to college, but even...
WTVC
Grateful Gobbler
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Katie Belcher and Jay Day talk about how every dollar raised from the Grateful Gobbler Walk will ensure that the Maclellan Shelter for Families can continue to provide shelter, childcare, transportation, life opportunities and most importantly HOPE to families experiencing homelessness!. Stay connected with Grateful Gobbler.
WTVC
CHI Memorial Radiologist says annual mammograms are a 'no brainer' for early detection
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chief of Radiology at CHII Memorial is a bit like a football coach at times. He looks at film to find problems. His film? Mammogram results. He says when it comes to women and annual breast exams, it's a no-brainer. "If she misses a year,...
WTVC
No service for servicemen: Some veterans on their own without healthcare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Local advocates say Veterans are "on their own" when it comes to healthcare. While options like the V-A or private insurance are available, some veterans say there are reasons some delay the registration process. Bob Adney, retired Navy seal, says while he was on active duty...
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
WTVC
Automotive Toolkit Initiative aims to make education affordable for Tennessee students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga State and automotive program partners launched the Automotive Toolkit Initiative Monday morning. It aims to improve student access and retention. Tools for the automotive technician program usually start around $3,500 per student. And that cost can push some students away. "There's a great need for...
WTVC
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
WTVC
Left behind: Lack of review leaves Hamilton Co. students with disabilities unprotected
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Superheroes, horror movies, and a swing set. Some of the many interests in the ever inquisitive mind of Fisher Bryden. The 15-year-old boy’s room is brimming with toys, but one stands out above the rest. After racing to his room, Fisher pops out a few moments later, with an impressive yellow, green and pink slinky.
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery
ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
WTVC
Gratefull Citywide: Thanksgiving Luncheon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dawn Hjelseth talks about how on Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon. The feast will be held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.
