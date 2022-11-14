ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Kingsport Times-News

The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map

When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
TVFCU Bradley County Idea Leap Grant Announcement

For the first time ever, TVFCU is hosting three separate Idea Leap Grant Competitions in the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. We are giving away $75,000 to entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area and $50,000 each in the Cleveland and Dalton areas. Small businesses must operate in TVFCU’s 17-county service area...
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
The Beth's 2022 Dinner of Champions Bessie Smith Cultural Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reggie Smith talks about the "Next Level Champions" formal dinner will honor the individuals who have dedicated their time and resources to serve the Chattanooga community. Stay connected with The Bethlehem Center. (423) 266-1384. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
New scholarship to honor longtime UTC executive Dr. Richard Brown

Dr. Richard Brown confessed to being flattered when he was told about a new scholarship program named after him. “My first reaction to it was that I was humbled and honored to have such a prestigious honor and recognition by the University, but after that, I was really excited about it,” he said. “This will create an opportunity for access to some students who are underserved by access to higher education.
Grateful Gobbler

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Katie Belcher and Jay Day talk about how every dollar raised from the Grateful Gobbler Walk will ensure that the Maclellan Shelter for Families can continue to provide shelter, childcare, transportation, life opportunities and most importantly HOPE to families experiencing homelessness!. Stay connected with Grateful Gobbler.
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery

ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
Gratefull Citywide: Thanksgiving Luncheon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dawn Hjelseth talks about how on Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon. The feast will be held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.
