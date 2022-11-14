ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Alabama star says Tide ‘not living up to standard we set’

During Bo Scarbrough’s three seasons at Alabama, the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game each season and won two titles. They won 43 games, losing just three. Watching his former team during the current two-loss season has been frustrating, says the ex-Tide running back and current...
New Orleans Saints release 2 running backs

The New Orleans Saints released two running backs with Alabama football roots from their practice squad on Tuesday as the NFL team parted ways with Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard. Howard had joined the Saints’ practice squad on Oct. 12. The former Gardendale High School and UAB standout is a...
Do Alabama football fans care if Lane Kiffin goes to Auburn?

Alabama football fans are interested in what Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss and Auburn are going to do. There seems to be a prevalent belief that on a long-term basis Lane can make Auburn better than he can ever make Ole Miss. If that is true, having Lane in Oxford rather than Auburn works better for the Alabama football program.
Alabama Basketball beats USA on the road

Alabama Basketball earned a hard-fought win on the road in Mobile against the South Alabama Jaguars. It was an ugly, low-scoring affair that featured poor shooting and a lot of turnovers. The Tide jumped out to an early first-half lead, and was able to stretch it to 20 before the Jags tightened the score up towards the end of the contest.
SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 from Week 11

During the 11th week of the SEC’s 2022 season, in conference games, Alabama defeated Ole Miss 30-24, Auburn defeated Texas A&M 13-10, Florida defeated South Carolina 38-6, Georgia defeated Mississippi State 45-19, LSU defeated Arkansas 13-10, Tennessee defeated Missouri 66-24 and Vanderbilt defeated Kentucky 24-21. Here are 10 numbers about the SEC’s Week 11 games:
Alabama teammates explain unique roles when creative Bryce Young goes into sandlot mode

Sometimes it’s as subtle as a head bob. Other times it’s multiple jukes, spins and anything else Bryce Young cooks up when a play breaks down. Coming off a Heisman season but without some of the weapons surrounding him, the next evolution in the junior quarterback’s game has been an expanded menu of backfield moves. Often compared to NBA star Steph Curry, Young’s football moves aren’t exactly in the mold of Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray.
XFL values offensive linemen with Alabama football roots

Ten of the 75 offensive linemen selected in the XFL Draft on Wednesday were alumni of Alabama high schools and colleges, including three of the first five picks. The spring football league concluded the first day of its draft with 11 rounds of offensive-line picks. The eight teams selected 75 players with 13 passes in the final two rounds.
How to watch: No. 22 Tennessee basketball vs. Florida Gulf Coast

No. 22 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Wednesday night when it hosts Florida Gulf Coast (2-1) in its second home game of the season. The Vols and Eagles have never met on the hardwood, but the Vols are 19-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
XFL teams draft 6 defensive backs with Alabama roots

Six players with Alabama football roots were selected during the defensive-backs portion of the XFL Draft on Wednesday. Five of the players have been on NFL rosters. The eight XFL teams selected 11 defensive backs apiece in Rounds 12 through 22 in Las Vegas. The teams had started the draft on Wednesday with 11 rounds of offensive-skill players – running backs, tight ends and wide receivers.
After back-to-back losses, Falcons remains committed to Mariota as starting QB

Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses. Asked Monday about the quarterback situation, Smith said “There’s no situation. There was never a […]
Are Class 7A semifinal rematches becoming a little too familiar?

This is an opinion piece. It’s pretty easy to see where the power continues to reside in Class 7A. For the sixth straight season, Hoover and Thompson will meet in the state semifinals in the north. It’s no wonder that, in an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted it the best current high school rivalry.
