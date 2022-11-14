Read full article on original website
Sidney Gish playing NYC with Feeble Little Horse before tour with The Beths
Sidney Gish has announced an end-of-year show at Bowery Ballroom on December 30, with support from Feeble Little Horse and Precious Human. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "After five long years, our canine allowance policy is due for updates. Join us at Bowery Ballroom for a corporate indie rock mixer to discuss." Tickets are on sale now.
Thievery Corporation on tour in December (win tix to Brooklyn show)
Long-running downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Rob Garza and Eric Hilton) will be heading out on an East Coast tour in December. Most of the tour is with Emancipator and stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, New Haven, Asheville, two nights in their hometown of Washington, DC, and more. All dates are listed below.
Trevor Noah announces 2023 tour (3 Beacon Theatre shows included)
Trevor Noah's new Netflix special, I Wish You Would, premieres on November 22, and he's announced 2023 stand-up dates for his "Off The Record Tour." The outing includes throws throughout year, with multi-night runs in Boston, NYC, Chicago, and San Francisco. See all dates below. The tour includes three NYC...
The Walkmen announce 2 more NYC reunion shows
The Walkmen just announced their first shows since 2013, happening in their hometown of NYC in April, and now they've added two more dates. The new shows are on April 24 and 25 at Webster Hall, right before the previously announced dates on April 26 and 27 at the same venue. Tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday, November 18 at 11 AM, with a presale happening now.
The Smile made their US live debut in Providence (setlist, video)
The Smile kicked off their North American tour on Monday night (11/14) at Providence's Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Spread out across the stage in a row -- Thom Yorke on the left, drummer Tom Skinner on the right and Jonny Greenwood in the middle -- the band played every song from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, save for "Open the Floodgates," as well as a handful of unreleased songs that have been in live rotation for a while. Robert Stillman, who appears on the album and is opening on the tour, joined the band for "Colours Fly" and "You Will Never Work in Television Again" which closed out the main set.
Arca bringing ‘Mutant;Destrudo’ to Park Avenue Armory in October
Park Avenue Armory has announced its 2023 season, which includes the world premiere of an Armory commission from Arca, Mutant;Destrudo. It's described as "a multidisciplinary engagement combining electronic music, performance art, and technology, Arca and collaborators will deconstruct preconceptions of identity, the body, and live performance." It's happening in October of 2023, but exact dates and ticket information are still TBA. Stay tuned.
Catbite played Saint Vitus with Bacchae & Riverby (pics, review)
Philly ska band Catbite hit the ground running once live music returned, having recently opened for Streetlight Manifesto, Jeff Rosenstock, Mustard Plug, Anti-Flag, Screaming Females, and more, and now they're in the midst of their first-ever headlining tour. The brief run stopped in NYC for a BrooklynVegan-presented show at Saint Vitus on Saturday (11/12) with support from Bacchae and Riverby, and it was a great night all around.
Skullcrusher made her NYC debut at Elsewhere with Yves Jarvis & Mal (pics)
Helen Ballentine released her debut LP as Skullcrusher, Quiet The Room, last month, and she played her first-ever NYC show supporting it on Sunday night at Elsewhere. Playing in front of a projection of a moon rising over a forest, her set was as beautiful and delicate as her album, and the crowd was so quiet you could hear a pin drop (and, in the gaps between songs, OSHUN performing in the adjacent Zone One). She was joined by a few multi-instrumentalists, including Mal, who also opened the night, and who wrung a collection of haunted sounds out of their guitar and pedals that really added to the atmosphere. Along with songs from Quiet The Room, Skullcrusher also played a new song that she and her band had just practiced for the first time, and which sounded promising.
Black Eyes announce first shows in nearly 20 years, reissuing s/t LP
DC post-hardcore/art punk vets Black Eyes were initially around from 2001 to 2004, during which time they released two albums on Dischord, and now they're finally set to reunite for their first shows in nearly 20 years! They'll kick things off with a hometown show on April 4 at Black Cat and then play Brooklyn's Market Hotel on April 8 and Philly's First Unitarian Church on April 9. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10 AM.
Alex G played 2 nights at Brooklyn Steel w/ Hatchie (Night 2 pics, setlist, video)
Alex G's tour in support of new album God Save the Animals hit NYC over the weekend for shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Brooklyn Steel. At Saturday's show, he played all of the new album save for "Headroom Piano," along with another seven songs, backed by a crack band who weren't afraid to get heavy and ragged. What seemed like the end of the show -- the lights went off and Tom Cocharane's "Life is a Highway" blared over the speakers -- but it was just an intermission before a six-song encore that included a few audience requests. Before leaving the stage, Alex said this would be his last NYC show for a while. Check out his Saturday setlist below.
Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) and MJ Lenderman played Webster Hall (pics, video, setlist)
Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield released their fantastic collaborative album as Plains, I Walked With You A Ways, last month, and their tour supporting it stopped in NYC on Friday (11/11) for a show at Webster Hall. Jess and Katie sounded sublime bringing the album's soaring harmonies to life, and they also collaborated on a few songs from each other's catalogs, including "Can't Do Much" and "Lilacs" from Waxahatchee's Saint Cloud, "Wind of Tin" from Jess' Sorceress, and "Hunter," a new song of Jess' from an album due out next year. They also played a few fantastic covers that fit right into the mood of their originals: Waylon Jennings' "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys," The Chicks' "Goodbye Earl," and Terry Allen's "Amarillo Highway," the latter of which Wednesday guitarist MJ Lenderman, who opened, joined them for. See Plains' setlist, and a couple of attendee-taken videos from their set, below.
Winter Jazzfest 2023 initial lineup: Jaimie Branch tribute, Makaya McCraven, Dawn Richard/Spencer Zahn, more
Winter Jazzfest didn't happen in 2021 or 2022 due to Covid, but it's set to return in 2023 from January 12-18 at venues all over NYC. They've announced the initial lineup which includes Makaya McCraven, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn's 'Pigments', Brandee Younger, Irreversible Entanglements, Joel Ross, the Mary Halvorson / Sylvie Courvoisier Duo, Donny McCaslin and lots more.
Kings Theatre collecting winter coats to give out on Thanksgiving
Brooklyn's Kings Theatre will be distributing winter coats and other clothing on Thanksgiving, as part of their annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon. Food, coats and more will be given out for free to anyone who needs them on Thursday, November 24 from 12-2 PM, while supplies last. "We are thankful...
