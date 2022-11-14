ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ku.edu

KU researchers launch new Kansas ecosystems online teaching tool

LAWRENCE — Dana Peterson hopes the new ArcGIS StoryMap Mapping Kansas Ecosystems will draw attention to the wide range of landscapes across the state — and serve as an online resource in classrooms, libraries and homes, for all ages. “Here in northeastern Kansas, we think of one landscape:...
LAWRENCE, KS
ku.edu

University of Kansas announces 2023 Global Scholars

LAWRENCE — Representing diverse academic fields across campus, 15 University of Kansas second-year students have been selected as the 2023 cohort of Global Scholars. In its 12th year, the Global Scholars Program recognizes and encourages undergraduate students who have an interest in international studies and a strong academic record. Elizabeth MacGonagle, associate professor of history and African & African-American studies, directs the program.
LAWRENCE, KS
ku.edu

KU Study Abroad & Global Engagement selected for IIE American Passport Project

LAWRENCE — This fall, 95 University of Kansas freshman students will receive free U.S. passports as part of the IIE American Passport Project, a grant initiative sponsored by the Institute of International Education. Now in its second year, the IIE American Passport Project seeks to promote diversity, inclusion, access...
ku.edu

Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center graduates 301st Basic Training Class

LAWRENCE — Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Nov. 11 in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Gary Warner, class coordinator for the 301st Basic Training Class, expressed his appreciation for the graduates and acknowledged the many challenges...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy