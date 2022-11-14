ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A “Top Gun Maverick” Sequel– Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Says “It’s Up to Tom” But Director, Stars Are Ready If Called Upon

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 2 days ago
Showbiz411

Star Daniel Craig, aka Benoit Blanc, Misses L.A. Premiere of “Glass Onion” Thanks to the Flu

The big mystery at the LA premiere of Netflix’s sequel murder mystery “Glass Onion; A Knives Out Mystery” last night: where was star Daniel Craig, aka Benoit Blanc?. Director Rian Johnson explained to the crowd at the Academy Museum that Craig was “heartbroken” but had come down “with a bug.” The massive cast — which includes Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr and Janelle Monae — had to carry on without their leader. (And you thought James Bond was impervious to all ailments!)
TheDailyBeast

Leslie Grossman’s 25 Years of Being Your Secret Best Friend

Leslie Grossman just received devastating news. When the actress logged onto our Zoom interview, she was in despair. I would say that, based on my observation, she was spiraling. To quote one of the noted Bravo fan’s beloved Real Housewives: This is a crisis.Her iPhone is frozen. No buttons are working. The screen isn’t sliding. Then, the true sign of doom: she can’t even power it down. Grossman is sitting cross-legged on her unmade bed—“Don’t judge me”—and leans into the computer screen, staring through the Zoom camera and into the depths of my soul: “Kevin! What do I do?” She...
Showbiz411

Apple Releases Trailer for Will Smith’s “Emancipation” But Oscars Won’t Be In the Cards This Soon After Slap

Here are a couple of things to note as Apple releases the trailer for “Emancipation, their Will Smith movie directed by Antoine Fuqua. First off, there are no Oscars in the cards for this movie. Will Smith physically attacked someone on the stage of this year’s Oscars. He received a 10 year suspension from the Academy. He should have been arrested. There is no way this movie will be nominated, or he will be invited back. So just forget it. He’s lucky Apple will put it on their TV platform.
The Independent

1899: New ‘mystery box’ Netflix series from creators of ‘most intelligent show of all time’

The mind-bending new series from the creators of “the cleverest show of all time” is here.Reviews have arrived for1899, a brand new Netflix series about passengers of an ocean liner in the 19th century.The plot sees an international cast of characters forced to work out a hellish riddle after discovering another ship, believed to have gone missing, on the open sea.However, what 1899 is about won’t matter to fans ofDark, considering its creators are behind the show.Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar’s follow-up to the German-language time travel mystery series, which earned cult status over three seasons, have appeared...
Showbiz411

Grammy Awards Ignore Taylor Swift Sold 2 Million Copies of Re-Recorded Red Album, Give it 1 Nomination

Taylor Swift got the cold shoulder from the Grammys today, just two nominations — one for Best Song and one for a song in a movie. But the big ones she expected, for her “Red (Taylor’s Version),” did not come through. The re-recorded album, with extra and new tracks, was thought to be in the running for Album, Record, and vocal nominations. It got none of them.

