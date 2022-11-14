A “Top Gun Maverick” Sequel– Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Says “It’s Up to Tom” But Director, Stars Are Ready If Called Upon

Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
“Black Panther” Sequel “Wakanda Forever” Cools Down Considerably in Monday Box Office After Huge Weekend
After a mammoth first weekend, “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther,” slowed down considerably on Monday. The Monday box office was a respectable $11 million — believe me, any movie would be happy to have that number. But Exhibitor Relations points that after a...
Showbiz411
Critics Choice Doc Awards Come of Age in Sensational Show Honoring Barbara Kopple, with the Beatles, “Oppy” Winning Big Time
The Critics Choice Documentary Awards came of age last night. It was the best presentation in the event’s 7 years, held at the Edison Ballroom in New York. Oscar winner Barbara Kopple received the lifetime Pennebaker Award from Chris Hegedus. Filmmaker Dawn Porter was honored as well. Big winners...
Showbiz411
Star Daniel Craig, aka Benoit Blanc, Misses L.A. Premiere of “Glass Onion” Thanks to the Flu
The big mystery at the LA premiere of Netflix’s sequel murder mystery “Glass Onion; A Knives Out Mystery” last night: where was star Daniel Craig, aka Benoit Blanc?. Director Rian Johnson explained to the crowd at the Academy Museum that Craig was “heartbroken” but had come down “with a bug.” The massive cast — which includes Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr and Janelle Monae — had to carry on without their leader. (And you thought James Bond was impervious to all ailments!)
Showbiz411
“The Whale” Star Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend Golden Globes if Nominated After Having Horrible Experience with Them
Brendan Fraser is on the awards fast track this season with a movie called “The Whale.” He’s gotten great reviews playing a 600 pound man contemplating the end of his life. But now Fraser has told GQ Magazine that if the Golden Globes nominate him for Best...
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen Starts 3 Day Run on “Tonight Show,” Calls out Great R&B Singers, Says Wife Patti Will Never Be Called “Grandma”
Bruce Springsteen started his three day run on Fallon last night. He had a great talk with Jimmy, calling out Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, and the late Sam Cooke as his inspirations. We also learned that Bruce’s wife Patti Scialfa will not be called “Grandma” by their first...
Showbiz411
Dave Chappelle’s Antisemitic “SNL” Monologue Called Out by”Hacks” Star Whose Mother Was in Original Cast, Ratings At Season High
Dave Chappelle’s antisemitic monologue this weekend drove the “Saturday Night Live” ratings to their season high. Chappelle’s appearance brought the audience up to 4.8 million. That’s a million people higher than when the season began on October 2nd. Chappelle very cleverly weaved a low key...
Showbiz411
RIP John Aniston, Longtime Star of “Days of our Lives,” Famous Actor Father of Jennifer Aniston — NBC Owes Him A Broadcast Special
John Aniston, long time star of “Days of our Lives,” has died at age 89. Aniston was a TV actor long before his daughter, Jennifer, became one of the biggest stars in the world from the TV show, “Friends.” He was 89. Aniston played tycoon Victor...
Showbiz411
Review: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan Are Sensational as Intrepid NY Times Reporters in Shattering “She Said”
“She Said “ is a straightforward gem of a film determined to show that with determination, professionalism and dogged truth seeking, the Goliath that was the powerhouse producer Harvey Weinstein could be brought down. Sharply directed by Maria Schrader (I’m Your Man, UnOrthodox) and crisply written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz,...
Leslie Grossman’s 25 Years of Being Your Secret Best Friend
Leslie Grossman just received devastating news. When the actress logged onto our Zoom interview, she was in despair. I would say that, based on my observation, she was spiraling. To quote one of the noted Bravo fan’s beloved Real Housewives: This is a crisis.Her iPhone is frozen. No buttons are working. The screen isn’t sliding. Then, the true sign of doom: she can’t even power it down. Grossman is sitting cross-legged on her unmade bed—“Don’t judge me”—and leans into the computer screen, staring through the Zoom camera and into the depths of my soul: “Kevin! What do I do?” She...
Showbiz411
Apple Releases Trailer for Will Smith’s “Emancipation” But Oscars Won’t Be In the Cards This Soon After Slap
Here are a couple of things to note as Apple releases the trailer for “Emancipation, their Will Smith movie directed by Antoine Fuqua. First off, there are no Oscars in the cards for this movie. Will Smith physically attacked someone on the stage of this year’s Oscars. He received a 10 year suspension from the Academy. He should have been arrested. There is no way this movie will be nominated, or he will be invited back. So just forget it. He’s lucky Apple will put it on their TV platform.
Showbiz411
Oscar Winner Jessica Chastain is Coming Back to Broadway in a New Production of “A Doll’s House”
Jessica Chastain doesn’t take a minute off from interesting work. This year’s Oscar winner for Best Actress is returning to Broadway this spring in a new production of “A Doll’s House.” She was last here in 2012-13’s “The Heiress.”. The new production of...
1899: New ‘mystery box’ Netflix series from creators of ‘most intelligent show of all time’
The mind-bending new series from the creators of “the cleverest show of all time” is here.Reviews have arrived for1899, a brand new Netflix series about passengers of an ocean liner in the 19th century.The plot sees an international cast of characters forced to work out a hellish riddle after discovering another ship, believed to have gone missing, on the open sea.However, what 1899 is about won’t matter to fans ofDark, considering its creators are behind the show.Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar’s follow-up to the German-language time travel mystery series, which earned cult status over three seasons, have appeared...
Showbiz411
Elton John’s Final Show Will Bring Back Kiki Dee, Plus Dua Lipa the Ubiquitous Brandi Carlile, and Maybe Britney Spears
Elton John has recorded a lot of duets in the last 50 years. But the best one of all is “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” with Kiki Dee from 1976. It was one of his four number one songs that year. Now Elton will bring back Kiki one last time this Sunday for final live tour show at Dodger Stadium. I’m in!
Showbiz411
Grammy Awards Ignore Taylor Swift Sold 2 Million Copies of Re-Recorded Red Album, Give it 1 Nomination
Taylor Swift got the cold shoulder from the Grammys today, just two nominations — one for Best Song and one for a song in a movie. But the big ones she expected, for her “Red (Taylor’s Version),” did not come through. The re-recorded album, with extra and new tracks, was thought to be in the running for Album, Record, and vocal nominations. It got none of them.
Showbiz411
Trump Fallout: Isaac Hayes’s Estate Say They Got the “Shaft,” Demand Stop Usage of Song During Rallies
Hold on, lawyers are coming. Overnight the estate of the late great Isaac Hayes posted to social media a demand to Donald Trump: stop using Hayes’s famous song (with David Porter), “Hold On I’m Coming.”. Hayes — famous for writing and singing “Shaft,” and writing dozens of...
Showbiz411
“Yellowstone” Returns with a Roar: 20 Million People Watched Over 14 Channels Sunday Night
“Yellowstone” came back Sunday night for Season 5, and it was a hit with a capital H. Over 20 million people watched over 14 different Viacom channels on Sunday night. The main channel, Paramount Network, garnered 9.4 million viewers at 8pm. At 9:14pm, 8.4 million either stayed or tuned in for a second showing.
Comments / 0