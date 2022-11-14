Read full article on original website
WTHI
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member. Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound. Derrick's...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Bowman Estates Having Special Fri Morning Frozen Food Collection for Veterans
There’s a great chance this Friday to help our Veterans living at the Mercy Housings Cannon Place community, at the VA Illiana Health Care property in Danville. Bowman Estates, at 1968 North Bowman in Danville, will be having a special “Freezer Fill Up” frozen food collection, Friday morning from 10 AM to 12 Noon.
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
WTHI
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree under construction in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway for a two-in-one Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in Sullivan. It'll be where the old Sullivan Motel used to stand. Construction is underway now. The store is expected to open early spring. Local real estate agent and broker Wes Bedwell is leading the...
WTHI
A fix is coming soon to Prairie Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For several months, drivers have had to endure rough, uneven pavement while driving down Prairie Street in Vincennes. According to Mayor Joe Yochum, the road is deteriorating from the construction of the houses on Eric Avenue. Private contractors hired by the owner of the housing development...
MyWabashValley.com
Hamilton Center awards committed community members
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This year’s annual Hamilton Awards event recognized several individuals in the community and organizations for their dedication and assistance to the cause of mental health and addiction in the Wabash Valley. Taking place on Oct. 25, the event was hosted in Indiana State...
wibqam.com
Winter weather preparations are underway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Cold weather preparations are underway as we head into the winter season. Our area saw the first snow of the season last week, and local stores are stocking up on winter weather supplies. Rural King Assistant Manager Jeff Condiff said that they were stocked...
Residents speak out against potential rezoning near Pimento
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a controversial morning at the Vigo County annex on Tuesday, as community members spoke out against potential rezoning in the southern part of the county, near Pimento. LFM Quality Laboratories– a research company that does work testing on cats and dogs– is looking to relocate and expand on 40 […]
wibqam.com
“Cheers to Charity” bourbon and wine tasting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities invites you to its “Cheers for Charity” on Saturday, November 19, at Rose-Hulman. The wine and bourbon tasting event pairs each wine and bourbon selection with a hand-crafted appetizer or dessert. “Cheers for Charity” is from 7 p.m....
WTHI
Terre Haute teacher honored as an "Outstanding Educator"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning. Josh Lee teaches math at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He was selected as a 2022 McDonald's Outstanding Educator. The local McDonald's restaurants started this program three years ago to honor standout educators in...
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Honoring 12,000 veterans at the Danville National Cemetery
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Wreaths Across America honors veterans who have passed by placing a wreath on their graves. Danville has a national cemetery filled with nearly 12,000 graves of Veterans, but only about 2,000 wreaths are being sponsored. Tammy Williams, the location coordinator for Danville Wreaths Across America, said she wants to honor every […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Brief Power Outages on North Side of Danville after Transformer Caught Fire
A witness-reported transformer fire across from Liberty School in Danville caused scattered power outages from about 1 to 2 PM on Wednesday, Nov 16th. Ameren’s calls to customers reported the trouble to be “equipment failure.”
vincennespbs.org
Car crash backs up traffic at St. Clair and 6th Street
A crash caused a small traffic backup in Vincennes today. It happened near 6th and St. Clair Streets around 1 pm. Authorities are not releasing much information about the crash;. however, we do know it involved two cars, both of which were towed away. There’s no word on whether anyone...
wibqam.com
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board O-Ks Sale of Parcels to Danville
The Vermilion County Board has approved the sale of some of the parcels to the City of Danville that had been scheduled to go to a delinquent tax auction. But County Board Chairman Larry Baughn notes that not all the parcels the city wants are being sold…. AUDIO: What the...
vincennespbs.org
Washington Avenue Project Gets Closer
As crews continue on the Main Street Project in Vincennes, another major thoroughfare will undergo construction next year. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says some of the behind the scenes work on the Washington Avenue Project is underway. The work will entail street upgrades and putting in bike lanes, and...
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
*Editors note: This story has been edited to correctly name the Charleston Police Lieutenant CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville NAACP Feeding the Hungry
Danville, IL, Nov. 16, 2022 –Danville’s NAACP Branch 3009 is holding its annual Community Food Basket Giveaway on Mon., Nov. 21 in Danville, Georgetown, and Hoopeston. Sponsoring with the NAACP are BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois and the Illinois Public Health Association. “All are welcome,” says NAACP Branch 3009 President Edward J. Butler. “We will be distributing boxes of food to people in need on a first-come, first-served basis.”
