Nebraska State

Neb. agrees to settlement with Walmart over opioids

LINCOLN — Nebraska has given its OK to a $3 billion settlement with Walmart in a lawsuit alleging that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of the highly addictive painkillers. The settlement, if ratified by 43 states by the end...
DEA Omaha collects over 13,000 pounds of unneeded prescription meds

Communities across the five-state DEA Omaha Division demonstrated their continued support for the agency’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by safely disposing of 13,643 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 150 collection sites in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Nationally, DEA disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country.
Nebraska AG, others announce historic Google settlement over tracking services

LINCOL, Neb.-Attorney General Peterson announced today that Nebraska and 39 other attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Nebraska will receive $11,887,209.18 from the settlement.
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Governor-elect Pillen's Veterans Day Statement

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. "Today, we honor the veterans who dedicated themselves in the service of our country and state," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Thousands of veterans call Nebraska home. Their sacrifices are why we enjoy our freedoms as Americans. I encourage every Nebraskan to take the time today to thank a veteran for their dedication in protecting our country, values, and way of life."
Survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off

OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off. “Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they don’t think it’s a temporary thing. They’re expecting this increase to hold.”
Gov. Ricketts' Veterans Day message

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in recognition of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2022. “Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol. The building’s cornerstone—set in place 100 years ago—is dedicated to Nebraska’s veterans.”
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
