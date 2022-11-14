Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts: Developing Nebraska's next generation of workplace leaders
Over the past year, Nebraska set an all-time high for employment. Our rapid growth is creating thousands of great-paying jobs. There are currently over 50,000 openings listed on the State’s job site: NEworks.Nebraska.gov. That’s more than double the number of unemployed Nebraskans who are looking for work. Our...
Officials urge Nebraskans to consider adoption amid low numbers
LINCOLN — Adoption rates in Nebraska are the lowest since 2003, and state officials are urging Nebraskans to consider adopting a child. November is adoption awareness month, and the Federal Children’s Bureau set this year’s theme as Small Steps Open Doors. The theme highlights the challenges that...
Lawmaker: Hammering out details of Nebraska voter ID law won’t be easy
LINCOLN — Now that the Nebraska Constitution is going to be amended to require valid photo identification to vote, the Legislature is tasked with hammering out details of the actual Voter ID law. And it’s poised to be among the nation’s strictest. “There’s a lot of different,...
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Refusal to remove ‘divisive’ books could be demise of Kan. library
ST. MARYS — Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook. All...
Neb. agrees to settlement with Walmart over opioids
LINCOLN — Nebraska has given its OK to a $3 billion settlement with Walmart in a lawsuit alleging that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to properly oversee the dispensing of the highly addictive painkillers. The settlement, if ratified by 43 states by the end...
DEA Omaha collects over 13,000 pounds of unneeded prescription meds
Communities across the five-state DEA Omaha Division demonstrated their continued support for the agency’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by safely disposing of 13,643 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 150 collection sites in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Nationally, DEA disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country.
Nebraska AG, others announce historic Google settlement over tracking services
LINCOL, Neb.-Attorney General Peterson announced today that Nebraska and 39 other attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Nebraska will receive $11,887,209.18 from the settlement.
T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY
NEW YORK (AP) — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said Tuesday. The 200-pound (91-kilogram) skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards...
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Governor-elect Pillen's Veterans Day Statement
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. "Today, we honor the veterans who dedicated themselves in the service of our country and state," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Thousands of veterans call Nebraska home. Their sacrifices are why we enjoy our freedoms as Americans. I encourage every Nebraskan to take the time today to thank a veteran for their dedication in protecting our country, values, and way of life."
Survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off
OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off. “Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they don’t think it’s a temporary thing. They’re expecting this increase to hold.”
Gov. Ricketts' Veterans Day message
Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in recognition of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2022. “Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol. The building’s cornerstone—set in place 100 years ago—is dedicated to Nebraska’s veterans.”
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government took steps Thursday to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services by assigning them to shelters in states that still allow the procedure. Pregnant migrants under 18 who want...
