WTHI
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree under construction in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway for a two-in-one Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in Sullivan. It'll be where the old Sullivan Motel used to stand. Construction is underway now. The store is expected to open early spring. Local real estate agent and broker Wes Bedwell is leading the...
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
Terre Haute teacher honored as an "Outstanding Educator"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning. Josh Lee teaches math at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He was selected as a 2022 McDonald's Outstanding Educator. The local McDonald's restaurants started this program three years ago to honor standout educators in...
Over 300 people fed in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual West Terre Haute tradition returned to the local community center on Sunday night. Over 300 people were fed at the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Attendees were treated to several festive dishes, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more. This is the fifth...
Hamilton Center awards committed community members
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This year’s annual Hamilton Awards event recognized several individuals in the community and organizations for their dedication and assistance to the cause of mental health and addiction in the Wabash Valley. Taking place on Oct. 25, the event was hosted in Indiana State...
Terre Haute Parks Dept. announces family winter events
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for family-friendly winter events taking place soon in Deming Park. Throughout the first few days of December, the Terre Haute Parks and Rec Department is hosting a “Photos with Santa” event. Families can bring their kids to get photos taken with Santa this year at the Holiday House located in Deming Park in the upcoming weeks. Children may bring their letters to Santa and put them in his mailbox outside of the Holiday House to be delivered by the Parks and Rec Dept. All children are welcome to come but must be accompanied by an adult. Families are also encouraged to bring their own personal devices for photos.
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member. Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound. Derrick's...
Residents speak out against potential rezoning near Pimento
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a controversial morning at the Vigo County annex on Tuesday, as community members spoke out against potential rezoning in the southern part of the county, near Pimento. LFM Quality Laboratories– a research company that does work testing on cats and dogs– is looking to relocate and expand on 40 […]
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A historic building, facing major upgrades. A contractor out of Brownsburg, Indiana hopes to renovate the old Karges Furniture building and turn it into 150 apartments. Kelley Coures says the historic building used to be a staple of Evansville’s grip on the furniture industry. “We were...
“Cheers to Charity” bourbon and wine tasting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities invites you to its “Cheers for Charity” on Saturday, November 19, at Rose-Hulman. The wine and bourbon tasting event pairs each wine and bourbon selection with a hand-crafted appetizer or dessert. “Cheers for Charity” is from 7 p.m....
Two pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) – According to Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard, two people have died after a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Barnard...
Flurries and furry friends - Exotic Feline Rescue Center hosts annual Fall Fest
CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - A fall fest has turned into a winter wonderland at one Indiana big cat shelter!. Folks enjoyed the flurries with furry friends at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. There were tours to see the beautiful creatures, a Cajun food truck, music,...
GM Bedford Plant to make investment announcement Friday
BEDFORD – According to GM Authority, General Motors is set to make an investment announcement regarding the GM Bedford plant in Bedford. According to sources, GM will make the investment announcement this Friday, November 18th. Unfortunately, specific details on what the announcement will entail have yet to be revealed.
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story...
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
County Board O-Ks Sale of Parcels to Danville
The Vermilion County Board has approved the sale of some of the parcels to the City of Danville that had been scheduled to go to a delinquent tax auction. But County Board Chairman Larry Baughn notes that not all the parcels the city wants are being sold…. AUDIO: What the...
